“Like we’re playing with a man down” - Manchester United fans destroy ‘horrific’ attacker who offers nothing after 2-0 Newcastle defeat

Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst was disastrous as his side fell to a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United on Sunday (April 2). The Dutch forward has been slammed by fans on social media for a lackluster showing at St James' Park.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag hinted before the game that Weghorst could be signed permanently by the club. The veteran striker is on loan from Burnley, and his coach claimed Weghorst to be doing a good job (via 90min):

"Wout is doing a really good job for us. He is the leader of the process in pressing, he starts the press and is very good in backward pressing. He is also taking up (good) positions and in his link-up play he's doing really well."

However, those comments might have put a curse on the Dutchman as he was nonexistent in the defeat to Newcastle. He had just 10 touches of the ball and sent one shot way off target. The forward failed to get a foothold in the game and was rightfully substituted in the 62nd minute.

Newcastle eased to victory through goals from Joe Willock (65') and Callum Wilson (88'). It really could have been more if the Magpies were more potent in front of goal.

Weghorst certainly wasn't potent in front of goal and Manchester United fans have grown tired of his frustrating outings. One fan claimed that the Red Devils essentially play with 10 men with the striker on the pitch:

"It's literally like we're playing with a man down."

Another fan branded Weghorst's performance as horrific and doesn't want to watch him play again:

"I never want to watch Weghorst again. He’s absolutely horrific."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Weghorst's disappointing outing against the Magpies:

Troll Football @TrollFootball Man United fans sending Weghorst back to Burnley



Man United fans sending Weghorst back to Burnleyhttps://t.co/DAHKesh6st

Trey @UTDTrey Having the same feeling seeing Weghorst play as I used to have with Maguire Having the same feeling seeing Weghorst play as I used to have with Maguire 😭

عاصمة كرة القدم🇶🇦 @QatariFC



#MUFC Weghorst MUST NOT start anymore games for Manutd , he isn’t good enough for any premier league club let alone Manutd , it’s a disgrace he’s even wearing the shirt. If I wanted someone to press from the front I would have rather got an athlete then him. Weghorst MUST NOT start anymore games for Manutd , he isn’t good enough for any premier league club let alone Manutd , it’s a disgrace he’s even wearing the shirt. If I wanted someone to press from the front I would have rather got an athlete then him.#MUFC https://t.co/I3clGKx1Qx

Beth T @bethTmufc I can’t watch Weghorst anymore I can’t watch Weghorst anymore

Where does Manchester United's defeat to Newcastle leave them?

The Red Devils could drop out of the top four on Monday.

Manchester United dropped down to fourth following their defeat to Newcastle, with Eddie Howe's side replacing them in third place. The Red Devils are now in a hotly-contested top-four race with the Magpies and Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs can move above Ten Hag's side into fourth with a victory over Everton tomorrow (April 3). Hence, today's loss at St James' Park is a nightmare for the Red Devils.

Next up for Manchester United is a clash with Brentford at Old Trafford on Wednesday (April 5). They suffered a 4-0 defeat to the Bees at the Gtech Community Stadium in August.

Poll : 0 votes