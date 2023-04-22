Lionel Messi achieves incredible feat matched by only 2 players in the history of Ligue 1 after PSG win over Angers

PSG star Lionel Messi has reached a new milestone after bagging an assist in their 2-1 win over Angers in Ligue 1 on Friday.

The Argentine teed up Kylian Mbappe for his second goal of the night with a lovely cross that evaded the Angers defense before falling calmly for the latter to round the goalkeeper and smash one into the top corner.

While Mbappe took home all the plaudits for his brace, Messi set a record by becoming just the third player to score and assist 15 times each in a single Ligue 1 campaign.

Since the 2006-07 season, only Eden Hazard and Mbappe have managed such a feat. Hazard was the first in the 2011–12 season as the Belgian scored 20 goals and made 16 assists for Lille, while Mbappe joined him last season with 28 goals and 17 assists with the Parisians.

Messi joined the elite list after his 15th assist on Friday, having already scored 15 league goals. The numbers are truly remarkable for a player who soon turns 36, while they also show that the World Cup winner has fully acclimatized to the French top-flight after struggling in his first year.

While he trails Mbappe on the scoring charts by seven goals, Messi's tally of 15 assists is unmatched, and given his overall contributions to PSG's title charge, the former Barcelona ace has made a strong case for the best player award in Ligue 1.

Personally, though, Messi is no stranger to such numbers, having scored and assisted 15 goals each in five seasons with the Catalans: 2010–11 (31 and 21), 2011–12 (50 and 19), 2014–15 (43 and 21), 2015–16 (26 and 16), and 2019–20 (25 and 22).

Messi-led PSG inching closer to Ligue 1

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Following their latest win, PSG opened up an 11-point lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table. With that being said, Marseille still have a game in hand and play high-flying Lille on Sunday.

However, the maximum points tally that Marseille can now achieve is 85, while PSG are currently on 75, meaning they need only 11 more points from their remaining six games to confirm themselves as champions again.

If their Le Classique rivals slip up somewhere along the way, their job will become easier, provided Christophe Galtier's side themselves keep winning, which could be a possibility given their form right now.

PSG host mid-table side Lorient in their next Ligue 1 game on Sunday.

Poll : 0 votes