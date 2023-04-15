Lionel Messi could break Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning European record when PSG take on Lens 

PSG ace Lionel Messi is on the cusp of breaking an incredible record held by his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo as the Argentine returns to action tonight against Lens.

With 494 league goals in his illustrious career, Messi needs just one more to match Ronaldo's record for the most goals in Europe's top five leagues.

After firing a blank in three consecutive top-flight matches, the 35-year-old returned to the scoresheet in PSG's last game against OGC Nice and will be gunning to add to his tally of 14 Ligue 1 goals for the season.

Of his 494 league goals, a stunning 474 have come with Barcelona during his 17-year reign at the club, while the remaining 20 have come in PSG colors since his switch in 2021.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, has 495 goals with three different teams - Real Madrid (311), Manchester United (103) and Juventus (81). But since he's no longer plying his trade in Europe, Messi was able to close the gap on him in 2023 and could surpass his tally with a brace tonight.

With Neymar still on the sidelines, he's expected to lineup for the Parisians at the Parc des Princes later today alongside Kylian Mbappe, promising more goal-mouth action.

Interestingly, the Argentine was on target against Lens on their last visit to Paris, though it ended in a 1-1 draw.

Messi-led PSG looking to wrap up Ligue 1 title soon

Following back-to-back losses in Ligue 1, PSG returned to winning ways with a 2-0 defeat of OGC Nice in their last game and now have a six-point lead over second-placed Lens, who visit the Parc des Princes tonight.

Although Christophe Galtier's side are the favorites to win, Les Sang et Or will be looking to cause an upset as a victory for the away side would blow the title race wide open going into the final seven games of the campaign.

However, with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in fine form, fans will be hoping to see them prevail as PSG aim to wrap up the league title with a few games to spare.

