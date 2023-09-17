Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho and more: Barcelona star Pedri picks his all-time Barca XI

Barcelona star Pedri selected his all-time starting XI of players to have played for the club. Speaking to ESPN, the midfielder created his ultimate side, which included five players he has played with during his tenure at the club.

He went with Marc-Andre ter Stegen in goal. The German shot-stopper joined the Blaugrana in 2014 and has since become one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

He went with club legend Carles Puyol at right-back, while Jordi Alba took his place as the other full-back. The center-back pairing of Gerard Pique and Rafa Marquez made it into Pedri's XI.

Pedri went on to state that the choices in midfield were obvious. Barcelona have had many legendary midfielders feature for their side and the Golden Boy winner went for the famous trio of Andres Iniesta, Xavi and Sergio Busquets.

Lionel Messi took his position in the right wing, while Brazilian icon Ronaldinho was put on the left wing. Luis Suarez was chosen by Pedri to lead the line.

Out of these players, Pedri has featured alongside ter Stegen, Pique, Alba, Busquets and Messi.

Pedri himself has made his mark in the footballing world as one of the brightest talents to feature for the Blaugrana. Having made his debut in 2019 for the club, the midfielder is now a key component of the squad under Xavi. He is currently recovering from an injury.

Barcelona receive injury update on star defender - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly got some positive news with defender Ronald Araujo back in training. This is as per Diario AS journalist Javi Miguel, who reported that the Uruguayan centre-back was seen on the training pitch and could feature in their upcoming clash in the Champions League.

Spanish outlet Sport also confirmed the defender's return to training. While he could be fit for the game against Royal Antwerp, their next fixture in La Liga against Celta Vigo on September 23 is believed to be a more likely return date.

He has not featured for the side since playing in the 0-0 draw in the opening game against Getafe. Shortly after, he suffered a hamstring injury in training that has kept him out of action till date.

The 24-year-old is a key member of Xavi's squad, with the likes of Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen deployed in central defence in his absence. He went through an injury-ridden previous campaign, missing extended time with calf and adductor issues.