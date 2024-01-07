Lionel Messi's Inter Miami emerge as bookmakers' favorites to win MLS Cup in 2024 after signing Luis Suarez: Reports

Inter Miami are the favorites to win the MLS Cup in 2024 according to the bookmakers, especially after the signing of Luis Suarez.

Suarez, who was last seen with Gremio in Brazil, joined the Herons as a free agent in December on a one-year deal with the option to extend it further.

The move sees the Uruguayan reunite with his former Barcelona teammates, Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, all of whom joined Miami last summer.

With so much quality in the squad now, the bookmakers place the David Beckham-owned franchise as the top favorite to romp to the MLS title in 2024.

In a post published by FOX Soccer, Inter Miami have the odds at +200 to win the new season, followed by Los Angeles FC at +800. Columbus Crew are in third with +1200, while FC Cincinnati (+1200) and Philadelphia Union (+1400) are the other sides who make the top five favorites.

By contrast, Inter Miami could only finish second from bottom in the Eastern Conference table with 34 points from 34 games, winning just nine times all season. However, thanks to some Messi magic, the side managed to salvage some pride by winning the 2023 Leagues Cup.

Busquets and Alba's experience also proved vital once the players joined as the former Barcelona triumvirate linked up to devastating effect on the field.

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi partnership set to light up MLS

Watching Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba reunite on the field for Inter Miami was interesting enough. But now, with Luis Suarez also joining the side, the excitement has reached a whole new level.

Suarez and Messi's partnership will be eagerly looked forward to by the fans, as the South American goalscorers were menacing together for Barcelona. The pair were together for six years and guided the Blaugrana to numerous honors.

Although they are in their late 30s now, Messi and Suarez are still alive and kicking, and Inter Miami will be hopeful of seeing their attacking spark that might as well yield a few trophies.