Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami at risk of missing out on signing son of Real Madrid legend: Reports

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami can probably miss out on signing former Real Madrid star Fernando Redondo's son Federico Redondo.

A few reports earlier stated that the Herons are interested in signing the young Argentine midfielder from Argentinos Juniors for a reported transfer fee of $8m (£6m). However, according to football journalist Gaston Edul, Inter Miami are now unwilling to pay the amount for the 21-year-old.

As stated in the report, the problems have flared up due to the MLS's financial regulations. Nevertheless, Inter Miami haven't completely ruled out the possibility of signing Federico Redondo. The official representatives of Argentinos Juniors and Inter Miami are expected to meet again for negotiations next week.

From July 2022, Federico Redondo has made 58 appearances for Argentinos Juniors, scoring two goals and providing two assists. The 21-year-old has also made 10 appearances for Argentina Under-23s and he's also expected to be a part of the La Albiceleste's team for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Lionel Messi to play a warm-up match in Washington before Copa America

According to the GOAL, Lionel Messi's Argentina will be playing a warm-up match against Guatemala at FedEx Field in Washington on June 14.

Before the 2024 Copa America, La Albiceleste were going to play two friendly games against the likes of Nigeria and the Ivory Coast. However, after Lionel Messi failed to play against Hong Kong XI on February 4 due to a groin injury, the Beijing Football Association canceled Argentina's games.

However, the Argentine playmaker will be in action against Guatemala at the FedEx Field, which is also the home stadium of NFL side Washington Commanders. The stadium also hosted a couple of games during the Premier League Summer Series last year.

Talking about Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, the Herons will commence their 2024 Major League Soccer campaign against Real Salt Lake at the DRV PNK Stadium on Wednesday, February 21.