Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo’s cousin shot at and robbed $21,500 in violent theft: Reports 

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo's cousin, along with two supermarket employees, was attacked and robbed of US$21,500 in Rosario, Argentina, on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

According to the Buenos Aires Times, the robbers attacked Roccuzzo's cousin and the two supermarket employees while they were traveling to a bank in a car. The robbers, who were in another vehicle, shot at least once at the car in which Roccuzzo's relative was traveling.

As stated by the local police, the women and the two supermarket employees were left unharmed after they handed over the robbers two bags of money. After completing the theft, the robbers managed to run away.

“The supermarket has private security. We’re waiting for the results of fingerprints and security cameras,” Police chief of Rosario Diego Santamarina said about the firing and robbery (via Buenos Aires Times).

According to the same report, Lionel Messi's hometown Rosario has become the most violent city in Argentina in recent years. In 2022, it had a homicide rate of 22.1 for every 100,000 inhabitants.

Earlier this year, in March, two people riding a motorcycle fired two shots at an open area of the same supermarket in Rosario.

Lionel Messi can return to Barcelona to face Cristiano Ronaldo in a Legends match: Report

Inter Miami attacker Lionel Messi can reportedly return to Barcelona and face Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo for a Legends XI match in November 2024.

According to a recent report by Football Transfers, the Camp Nou outfit wants to give a proper farewell to the Argentine playmaker. During his time at Barcelona, Messi made 778 senior team appearances, bagging 672 goals and 303 assists.

Lionel Messi left Barcelona in 2021 and joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer. Earlier this summer, he was expected to make a return to La Liga. However, the 36-year-old decided to join Major League Soccer side Inter Miami.

The Legends match is expected to take place on Nov. 29, 2024. Moreover, it's been said in the report that Barcelona legends such as David Villa, Ronaldinho, Cesc Fabregas, and more have also been invited to the fixture.