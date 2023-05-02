List of PSG fixtures Lionel Messi will miss following his suspension revealed

Lionel Messi has been suspended for two weeks by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for his unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia. The Argentine ace visited the Middle Eastern country for his duties as the country's traveling ambassador.

However, Messi's trip timing was deemed ill-timed by many, as the Parisians lost to Lorient in a home Ligue 1 clash a day earlier. Considering the shocking nature of the defeat, not many considered the trip very likely.

As a result of the suspension, Messi will miss two games. He will not be a part of the team for the Ligue 1 away clash against Troyes on May 7. The No. 30 will also miss the home clash against Ajaccio on May 13.

In Neymar's absence, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have spearheaded the team's attack. The Argentine has scored 20 goals and provided 19 assists in 37 matches across competitions this season. How his absence affects PSG remains to be seen.

Jerome Rothen shared his take on PSG superstar Lionel Messi

Many French pundits have been skeptical about Lionel Messi's time in the French capital. Jerome Rothen is one of those pundits. The RMC Sport analyst has once again spoken about the Argentine's tenure at the Parisian club.

Rothen's recent comments come in light of Messi's unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia. He launched scathing attacks on the situation, saying that the player joined the club only for financial reasons.

He said:

“It’s once again chilling to hear that, and it bothers me all the more given what I think of Leo Messi’s years at PSG, why he came.”

He added:

“[It’s] just a financial matter. It was the only club capable of giving him what he wanted. The only one. Even there, he would like to come back to Barcelona, but Barcelona can’t, so he’s going out of his way to try to prolong, try to scratch the Qataris even more … But now, ciao! Goodbye! Bye bye! That’s enough.”

Messi's current contract will run out at the end of the season, and he is yet to sign an extension to his deal. Considering the situation, the player's future at the French club looks bleak.

