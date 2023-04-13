“Literally just walking at 3 km/h,” “Certified failure” – Fans convinced Chelsea player is ‘huge liability’ after 2-0 loss against Real Madrid

Fans were disappointed with Joao Felix's performance during the Chelsea vs. Real Madrid UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first-leg clash. Felix's return to Madrid was far from ideal as the Blues were defeated by a scoreline of 2-0.

Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio got on the scoresheet for Carlo Ancelotti's team at the Santiago Bernabeu. Ben Chilwell of the Premier League side was sent off with a red card.

Fans, however, were fuming after Felix's lacklustre display. The Portuguese international had a mediocre outing. Before being substituted in the 65th minute, Felix completed only one dribble, made no key passes, and completed no crosses and no long balls. He lost possession of the ball six times as well before being hooked off.

Fans pointed out the lack of effort on the Atletico Madrid loanee's part. One fan commented:

"Felix is literally just walking at 3 km/h. This guy is a huge liability. How do people want us to spend €80m on this sh*t?"

Another claimed:

"It's all clear now. I speak for every Chelsea fan when I say Joao Felix's time at Chelsea comes to an end. Certified failure. Mason Mount better."

Here are some of the top reactions regarding Felix across Twitter after the Blues were defeated by Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first-leg:

✈️ @Arrizabalager We shouldn’t sign Felix permanently this summer. We shouldn’t sign Felix permanently this summer.

Lefty @CFCLefty what does felix offers that pulisic doesn't? what does felix offers that pulisic doesn't? https://t.co/Z4ulZuRQnL

S👻 @scrapytweets Joao Felix might have mastered the art of looking like he's doing something and actually doing nothing Joao Felix might have mastered the art of looking like he's doing something and actually doing nothing 😭😭😭

Elvis Tunde @Tunnykvng Cry all you want but Felix hasn't been better than Mount at anything aside flicks. Cry all you want but Felix hasn't been better than Mount at anything aside flicks.

kemboi @Cfc_Kemboi It's all Clear now , I speak for every Chelsea fan when I say Joao Felix's Time at Chelsea comes to an end. certified failure.



Mason mount better. It's all Clear now , I speak for every Chelsea fan when I say Joao Felix's Time at Chelsea comes to an end. certified failure.Mason mount better. https://t.co/WEj1q8hZ1s

Ollie Glanvill @OllieGlanvill Mason at 60% looked better than Félix at 100%. Says a lot. Going to be a very interesting week or so before the return leg #cfc Mason at 60% looked better than Félix at 100%. Says a lot. Going to be a very interesting week or so before the return leg #cfc

Ceejay @Derah91 If I talk about Felix now they will tell me that I'm hating on him cuz he is benching Mount so let me keep quiet. If I talk about Felix now they will tell me that I'm hating on him cuz he is benching Mount so let me keep quiet.

Dami @TheChelseaWay Felix is literally just walking at 3 km/h. This guy is a huge liability. How do people want us to spend €80m on this shit? Felix is literally just walking at 3 km/h. This guy is a huge liability. How do people want us to spend €80m on this shit?

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard reacted to defeat against Real Madrid

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard sent a message to his dressing room after the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first-leg defeat against Real Madrid.

Speaking to the media after the game, the Blues' caretaker manager said (via Express):

"The disappointing thing is you give away a set-piece and switch off for the second goal with 10 men. I don't think with 10 men they carved us open. That was due to the spirit. And I think at that part of the game we had our chances, three pretty good chances.

"Joao [Felix] early, Raheem [Sterling], Mason [Mount] near the end. So there's some good things. But the result is a reality. I just said to the players, special things can happen at Stamford Bridge. They're a good team, but we have to believe."

The Blues will face Los Blancos in the second leg at Stamford Bridge in a week's time.

