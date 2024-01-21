"Literally Messi-esque", "He's a gem" - Barcelona fans in awe of star's 'special' performance in 4-2 win over Real Betis

Fans have reacted to Lamine Yamal's 'Messi-esque' performance in Barcelona's 4-2 La Liga win at Real Betis on Sunday (January 21).

A Ferran Torres brace, scored either side of the break, put Barca in control before a quickfire Isco double restored parity for Betis. The on-loan Joao Felix, though, put the visitors in front in the 90th minute before Torres completed his hat-trick two minutes later as Barca made it two wins out of two across competitions.

The win took Xavi's side back to within seven points of arch-rivals and league leaders Real Madridc (51) after 20 games.

Yamal twice hit the post, beating his man on the turn before the rebound was converted by Torres for his second of the night. At the fag end of the game, the 16-year-old's brilliant through-ball set up Torres to complete his hat-trick and seal Barca's convincing win.

Fans, though, went ga ga with the performance of the 16-year-old Yamal, with one tweeting:

"Lamine Yamal is outrageous, that was literally Messi-esque, just needed the net to bulge...wow!!!"

Another chimed in:

"He's a gem"

Here are the top reactions on X:

The Barca prodigy has two goals and four assists in 27 games across competitions this season.

Barcelona boss praises Ferran Torres

Barcelona manager Xavier Hernandez was all praise for his attacker Ferran Torres, who starred with an assist in the thrilling league win at Betis on Sunday.

Torres, 23, has 11 goals and four assists in 29 games across competitions, having scored just once in his previous 14 league games. Following the former Manchester City striker's imperious outing, Xavi said (as per Mundo Deportivo):

"Ferran embodies what a mentally strong footballer is. To play for Barca, you need him. Sometimes, they make you feel small or that you're worthless. This is Barca.

"Ferran has had to be very strong mentally. He wrote me a very important message, and I thought this kid was going to turn the tables. He has eight goals and is positive."

Barcelona next take on Athletic Club Bilbao away in the Copa del Rey quarterfinal on Wednesday (Jaanuary 24).