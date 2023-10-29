Liverpool 3-0 Nottingham Forest: 5 Talking Points as Reds coast to easy win | Premier League 2023-24

Liverpool dominated both halves as they beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 in the Premier League on Sunday, October 29.

The Reds were dealt a blow earlier this week with the situation around attacker Luis Diaz, and as a result, the Colombian forward was left out of the squad. Klopp made a host of changes from the midweek win over Toulouse, with Dominik Szoboszlai, Virgil van Dijk, and Mohamed Salah returning to the lineup.

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, changed formation from their 2-2 draw against Luton Town. Steve Cooper opted for a defensive setup, going five at the back to face Liverpool.

The Reds started the game strongly and it was Diogo Jota that handed the side the lead in the 31st minute. Salah set up Darwin Nunez and the Uruguayan's effort was parried by Matt Turner, but Jota was there to tap home the rebound.

Nunez made it 2-0 just four minutes later after Szoboszlai played a neat one-two with Jota before finding the forward with a cross.

Liverpool continued to dominate in the second half and Salah put the game to bed in the 77th minute. Turner misjudged a long ball from Szoboszlai and Salah finished from close range to make it 3-0.

Substitute Cody Gakpo came on and thought he had made it 4-0 but the goal was later ruled out by VAR for offside.

Klopp's side moved to the top four with the win and are now just three points behind leaders Tottenham. Here are five talking points from the game:

#5. Szoboszlai shines once again

The Hungarian midfielder dazzled against Nottingham Forest. Handed a start after his great outing against Toulouse as a substitute, the 23-year-old looked sharp against Forest. He bagged two assists and was fantastic on the ball, finishing with four key passes, three dribbles completed, and three long balls.

#4. Jota's strong message regarding Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz was left out of the team's squad after the winger's parents were kidnapped in Colombia. Liverpool players and fans showed great support for the player, with Jota holding up Diaz's shirt after scoring the first goal of the game.

#3. Salah is the leader of a potent attack

The Reds' attack is firing on all cylinders this season and the Egyptian is at the forefront of it. He has already bagged eight goals and four assists in just 10 Premier League games this season. Other notable contributors include Nunez with four, Jota with three and Gakpo and Diaz with two Premier League goals each.

#2. Nottingham Forest winless in six

Nottingham Forest's winless streak continues, with Steve Cooper's side now without a victory in their last six league matches. After wins over Chelsea and Sheffield United to begin their campaign, they have bagged just four points from their last six games. They are now just five points away from the bottom three.

#1. Liverpool march towards the top

Liverpool are looking like a much better side compared to last season where they finished outside the top four. With a revamped midfield clicking well and a strong attack, Klopp's side entered the top four. They are now three points behind Tottenham and could be ones to watch for in the title race later this season.