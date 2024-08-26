Liverpool boss Arne Slot keen on signing Eredivisie star: Reports

Liverpool’s new manager Arne Slot is reportedly eyeing a reunion with one of his former Feyenoord players, as the Reds look to bolster its midfield options before the transfer window closes.

Slot, who has guided Liverpool to an impressive start in the Premier League with two consecutive victories, is said to be unconvinced by some of his current midfield options. Thus, the Dutchman is reportedly eager to bring versatile midfielder Quiten Timber to Anfield.

The 23-year-old has played under Slot at Feyenoord last season, and was one of the key figures in the system, contributing eight goals and 10 assists from central midfield. His performances have not gone unnoticed by the Dutch gaffer, as Slot believes in Timber's long-term potential unlike current options Wataru Endo and Curtis Jones (via TBR Football).

The midfielder's speed and ability to contribute offensively and defensively make him an attractive option for the EPL side, particularly in Liverpool's transition-heavy system.

With Timber entering the final two years of his contract at Feyenoord, the Merseyside giants could potentially secure his services for a reasonable fee. Having initially joined Feyenoord from Utrecht reportedly for €10 million in 2022, the Dutch international’s value has only increased following his standout performances.

Liverpool reach agreement for their first deal of the 2024-25 summer window

Liverpool FC has finalized an agreement to sign Valencia’s promising goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The deal, valued at €30 million (£29.6 million) plus €5 million in add-ons, brings Mamardashvili to Anfield on a six-year contract, according to Fabrizio Romano. Despite the significant investment, Mamardashvili will remain on loan at Valencia for the 2024-25 season, allowing him to continue gaining valuable first-team experience. Valencia will also benefit from a 10 percent future sell-on clause, enhancing the club’s financial flexibility.

Standing tall at 6’6”, Mamardashvili has been Valencia’s first-choice goalkeeper since early 2022, making 102 appearances for the Spanish side. Known for his exceptional reflexes and quickness off his line, Mamardashvili played a crucial role in Georgia’s impressive run to the last 16 of the recent Euros.

Although Alisson Becker remains the club’s primary goalkeeper, Mamardashvili’s arrival will provide valuable depth and competition for the future.

Mamardashvili is set to undergo his medical on August 26, solidifying the move.

