Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp details key reason behind Arsenal's stellar performances this season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised Arsenal for their impressive performances this season and attributed their success to the club's patience with manager Mikel Arteta.

Despite a rocky start to Arteta's tenure, the Gunners have shown significant improvement under his leadership and currently sit at the top of the Premier League table.

Klopp commended Arteta's management skills and praised the team's transfer decisions, which included the signings of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus. He also noted that Arsenal's stable approach to recruitment has played a significant role in their success this season.

He said via Sky Sports:

"Mikel Arteta has been building for a few years now, the outcome is pretty impressive. I don't know exactly what you can say about us at the moment, so that shows the situation. I know people ask for more time for managers and I think Mikel deserved every minute when it wasn't go well because they are there now."

The Spanish manager also lauded Arteta's impressive decision-making in signing players. He added:

"They made good transfers, pretty stable, brought in super important players but not too many.''

The Liverpool boss was particularly impressed with Arsenal's victory over his own team, which saw the Gunners come from behind twice to secure a 3-2 win at the Emirates Stadium. Klopp acknowledged the hard work that Arteta had put in to transform the team's mentality and build for success over the past few years.

Despite their heated rivalry on the pitch, Liverpool boss Klopp had nothing but praise for Arteta and his impressive work at Arsenal. He emphasized the importance of patience when managing a football club, noting that Arteta deserved every minute to build his team and implement his vision.

Klopp's comments highlight the value of patience and strategic decision-making in football management. It is not always easy to immediately see the results of a manager's efforts, but with time and support. They can build successful teams that achieve great things.

Arsenal manager Arteta Reminisces on his Anfield victory ahead of Liverpool clash

As Arsenal prepare to face Liverpool on Sunday (April 9), Mikel Arteta has reflected on the Gunners' past successes against the Merseyside club.

Sharing his memories of his first win against Liverpool at Anfield as an Arsenal player, Arteta said:

''Great because before that win, it had been many years since we had done it. We did it once more: I think it was the year before when van Persie scored in the 95th minute. So some beautiful memories, an incredible stadium to play in and just a unique experience for any player or manager.''

With the Gunners currently sitting at the top of the Premier League table, Sunday's match promises to be thrilling as the Gunners seek to maintain their position and edge closer to a title win.

Poll : 0 votes