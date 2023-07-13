"Liverpool are cooking", "£20m and we are good" - Fans react as Liverpool star reportedly accepts proposal to join Saudi club

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson has agreed a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq. Fans on Twitter have reacted to the development.

Henderson has been a long-term servant of the club. The Englishman joined the side in 2011 from Sunderland and has made 492 appearances across competitions scoring 33 goals and providing 61 assists.

The 33-year-old made 43 appearances for the Reds last season, providing four assists. However, his time looks set to come to an end, as he has reportedly agreed Al-Ettifaq's contract proposal.

Henderson could join former teammate Steven Gerrard in the Middle East if the move comes to fruition. The Reds and the SPL side will now discuss the terms of a potential transfer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano BREAKING: Jordan Henderson has accepted Al Ettifaq proposal. There’s verbal agreement in principle. Contract agreed.



Deal now depends on Liverpool and Al Ettifaq discussing on the fee, no chance to let him leave for free



Fans have reacted to the same, with one tweeting:

"Liverpool are cooking."

Another commented:

"£20m and we are good. ... Get Romeo Lavia, Moises Caicedo & Levi Colwill and the rebuild is complete."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Evans @Evans_sly



all the best skippo.



YNWA @FabrizioRomano too sweet to pass up 700kall the best skippo.YNWA @FabrizioRomano too sweet to pass up 700kall the best skippo.YNWA

Danny Murphy said he would be surprised if Jordan Henderson leaves Liverpool

Jordan Henderson has been a key player for the Reds since his arrival. Apart from his contributions on the pitch, Henderson is also a leader inside the dressing room and on the pitch.

Hence, his presence is important for the club. Former player Danny Murphy has said that he reckons Henderson could prove to be a key player for the Reds next season, telling talkSPORT:

“(Jordan Henderson leaving) would surprise me. Unless (there is) an honest conversation with Jurgen Klopp about the number of games he is going to play or not, Jordan still looks physically brilliant."

He added:

“He still looks like he has loads to give. He would still be in my Liverpool first XI, 100 percent. Absolutely 100 percent. I would be really surprised (if he joined Gerrard in Saudi Arabia)."

Henderson looks set to join Gerrard in Saudi Arabia at the moment. Hence, someone will need to step up to become an on-field leader for the Merseysiders next season.

