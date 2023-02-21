"Liverpool we cooking you tonight" , "Carlo Ancelotti you've rocked my world" - Real Madrid fans ecstatic as 22-year-old starts against Anfield club

Real Madrid fans are ecstatic to see youngster Rodrygo Goes named in the team's starting lineup to take on Liverpool in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash at Anfield. The two European giants are set to lock horns in a blockbuster clash in a matter of hours.

Ancelotti, much to fans' delight, has decided to include Rodrygo and Fede Valverde in the same team. While the Uruguayan has started in midfield, Rodrygo is operating from the attack.

The 22-year-old Brazilian has scored 10 goals and has provided seven assists in 34 games for the Spanish giants so far this season. He has once again proved to be a clutch player for Los Blancos this term. The youngster's solo goal against Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals last month was a measure of his immense talent.

Thibaut Courtois starts in goal for Los Blancos. Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, and David Alaba form the back four. Luka Modric, Valverde, and Eduardo Camavinga form a formidable midfield trio. Rodrygo partners Vinicius Junior and reigning Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema in the attack.

"Rodrygo and Valverde in the same match. Liverpool we cooking you tonight !"

"4231 with Rodrygo behind Benzema? Carlo Ancelotti you've rocked my world!!!"

Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric spoke about the team's midfield ahead of monumental showdown against Liverpool

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22

While Luka Modric's powers are far from being on the wane, due to his age, the Croatian needs to be rested on a more frequent basis. The 37-year-old, however, is very happy with how the rest of the midfielders have performed in his absence.

Speaking ahead of the UEFA Champions League clash, Modric said (via Real Madrid's official website):

“They're doing a great job and they have a fantastic future ahead of them. What they achieve here will depend on them alone. They have to keep working hard and learning lots."

"It's no coincidence that they're here. The club has invested in them because they're really good players. I'm sure they'll keep improving into the future.”

The match between Liverpool and Real Madrid is an occasion that very few can outshine. Given the tie is a replay of last season's final, fans will keep a keen eye on which side emerges triumphant.

