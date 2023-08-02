Liverpool EA FC 24 player ratings leak online as Van Dijk suffers downgrade while new signings Mac Allister and Szoboszlai among gainers

Liverpool stars' ratings in the EA FC 24 game have been revealed and Virgil van Dijk has been downgraded. While the Dutch central defender has seen his rating go down, stars like Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister have seen their ratings go up.

The Merseysiders had a below-par campaign last term as they finished fifth in the Premier League and missed out on a UEFA Champions League qualification spot for the 2023-24 season as a result.

EA, who have released the latest edition of the game this term for the first time without their partnership with FIFA in a while, have decided to make a few changes in the rankings.

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker's rating remains unchanged as his overall is 89. The same is the case with Ibrahima Konate, whose rating in the game is 81. Van Dijk, meanwhile, has been downgraded from 90 to 88. Andrew Robertson's rating has also been decreased by 1 as his current rating is 86.

Mac Allister, who won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina, and completed a move to Liverpool, has seen his ranking take a massive upgrade by 5, jumping to 81. Dominik Szoboszlai, who was signed from RB Leipzig for €70 million, has also received an upgrade as the Hungary captain is now rated at 82. His rating was 79 last year.

Liverpool suffer a defeat against Bayern Munich in their latest friendly game

Liverpool were defeated 3-4 by Bayern Munich in their latest friendly game in Singapore. While the Reds took an early two-goal lead, courtesy of goals from Cody Gakpo and Virgil van Dijk, Bayern equalized through Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane.

Luis Diaz once again put the Premier League side ahead, only to see Bayern equalize through Josip Stanisic. Frans Kratzig then scored the match-winning goal for the Bavarians in injury time.

The Merseysiders will play their final pre-season game on August 7 as they take on Darmstadt. Liverpool's Premier League campaign will kick off on August 13, with a Stamford Bridge showdown against Chelsea.