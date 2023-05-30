Liverpool establish contact to sign 25-year-old Newcastle United star: Reports

Liverpool have made inquiries about Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes' situation and are interested in signing the 25-year-old, according to GOAL Brazil (via Barca Universal).

The Reds, however, will face competition from Barcelona, who have also taken steps to obtain information about the player's situation.

Guimaraes has shined at St. James' Park this season. The Magpies, who understandably want to retain the in-form midfielder at the club, are interested in offering an improved contract, as per the aforementioned outlet.

The Brazilian midfielder's camp are aware of the interest he has attracted from various European giants such as Liverpool and Barcelona. His representatives have reportedly notified the club of his alternative suitors.

However, Newcastle United are confident of persuading the Brazil international to extend his stay. Guimaraes' current contract at the club does not expire until 2026, which could prove to be an obstacle in Liverpool's pursuit of the midfielder.

It remains to be seen whether the midfielder will leave this summer or continue his so-far stellar career with the Magpies.

Newcastle signed Guimaraes from Ligue 1 outfit Olympique Lyonnais in January 2022 for a reported fee of €40 million. The Brazilian made 32 Premier League appearances for Newcastle this term, scoring four goals and providing five assists.

Guimaraes has played an important role in helping the Magpies achieve a top-four finish and a spot in next season's UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have certainly not achieved the finish they would have desired. The Reds finished fifth in the standings and will miss out on Champions League football next campaign.

"I’m a huge fan" - Jamie Carragher urges Liverpool to sign Chelsea star

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has urged his former club to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount. Carragher is a huge fan of the midfielder, who he believes could be a great asset in Jurgen Klopp's ranks.

Mount looks set to leave the Blues this summer after talks over a contract extension did not progress. The England international has been linked with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United.

Carragher explained why the Reds should sign Mount and said (via This is Anfield):

"Mason Mount is a funny one in that people always seem a little bit down on him for whatever reason. I’ve never got it, I’m a huge fan. He’s a Champions League winner. I really like him. He’s got energy to press, he’d provide a greater goal threat from midfield than we have from Jordan [Henderson] in that position right now."

Carragher added:

“Every top manager who’s been at Chelsea has picked him. Plays for England and I think the club have also got to be thinking about that homegrown situation.”

