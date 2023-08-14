"Liverpool are finished", "Hold that" - Chelsea fans ecstatic as they agree stunning £170m double swoop ahead of Liverpool 

In a stunning new development, Chelsea have reportedly beaten Liverpool to snap up Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia. That comes on the same day the Blues had smashed the British transfer record by agreeing a £115 million fee with Brighton & Hove Albion for another midfielder, Moises Caicedo.

Caicedo was a long-standing target for the Blues, who saw multiple bids turned down by Brighton, as they fell below the selling club's asking price of £100 million. Liverpool entered the fray and bid £110 million in an 'auction' for the player.

However, Caicedo informed the Reds that he was only looking for a move to Stamford Bridge. The Blues subsequently submitted a renewed bid of £115 million to sign the player.

In the case of Lavia, the Reds were the frontrunners, but multiple bids were rejected by Southampton, as they fell below their asking price of £50 million. Chelsea entered the fray with a £48 million offer, which was £3 million better than the Reds' last bid, but that was also turned down by the Saints.

However, the Blues made an improved £55 million bid for Lavia (as per Daily Mail), which seems to have been successful. Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri tweeted:

"Final announcement for Romeo Lavia incoming. Just waiting for a final confirmation but the player arrived in London this week-end & enjoyed a private moment with friends in order to celebrate his move. Player’s side now being formal on the fact he´s off to Chelsea. This transfer is crazy so more details will follow & we will take all the caution needed."

Incidentally, the Blues and Reds clashed in a blockbuster Premier League opener on Sunday (August 13), drawing 1-1, their fifth straight league stalemate.

How did Liverpool targets Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia fare for their previous club?

Romeo Lavia is Stamford Bridge-bound.

Moises Caicedo is one of the best young midfielders in the game. The 21-year-old Ecuadorian had a decent two-year spell at Brighton, registering two goals and three assists in 53 games across competitions since arriving in the summer of 2021. That includes a goal and an assist in 43 games last season.

Meanwhile, Lavia, 19, is another talented midfield prospect. In his lone season with now-relegated Southampton, the Belgian defensive midfielder recorded a goal and an assist in 34 games across competitions.

Caicedo and Lavia are also full internationals, with the former bagging three goals and four assists in 32 games for Ecuador, while Lavia recently made his international debut for Belgium against Germany.