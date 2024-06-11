“Liverpool would fu**ng annihilate them too” - Noel Gallagher believes current Man City side would beat Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United

Former Oasis band member Noel Gallagher has stated that the current Manchester City and Liverpool teams would have "annihilated" Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United. The English musician is a massive City supporter, who are the Red Devils' cross-town rivals.

During a recent conversation with Daniel Taylor of The Athletic, Gallagher admitted he was often bemused when asked if the current Man City team would beat Fergie’s Red Devils. He said:

"When people ask, ‘Would today’s Man City beat [Sir Alex] Ferguson’s United side?’, the answer is, ‘Yes, I’ve seen the evidence’. We would have annihilated them. And Liverpool would have fu*king annihilated them too!"

Sir Alex Ferguson is arguably the greatest manager of all time and won 13 Premier League titles with the Red Devils. His best points tally in a 38-game Premier League season came in the 1999-00 campaign with 91 points.

Under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola, City have become the dominant force in English football. They collected 100 points in the 2017-18 season, while Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool recorded 99 points in the 2019-20 season.

Liverpool, Man City and Manchester United in the post Sir Alex Ferguson era

The fortunes of Manchester City, Manchester United, and Liverpool have changed dramatically since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement at the end of the 2012-13 season. Sir Alex won the Premier League in his last season in charge and the Red Devils were masters of the English isles, claiming silverware at will and constantly featuring in the final stages of the UEFA Champions League.

Man City have emerged as the new dominant force in English football. In the eleven years since Fergie retired, they have claimed the title seven times. The Cityzens became the second English team ever to win the treble after Ferguson's United.

Liverpool have also had a fantastic change of fortune since the legendary United manager's retirement. They appointed Jurgen Klopp as the manager in 2015, which heralded a new era for the Reds. They ended their three-decade wait for a Premier League title in 2019-20 and also won the Champions League in the 2018-19 season.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have struggled since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013. The Red Devils have won the Europa League, the FA Cup, and the EFL Cup in that period. Despite finishing second on two occasions, United haven't been able to mount a serious challenge for the Premier League title.