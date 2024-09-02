"Liverpool fully deserved their victory" – Gary Neville gives his take after Reds breeze past Manchester United in Premier League clash

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has opened up on Liverpool's 3-0 Premier League win over his former club at Old Trafford on Sunday (September 1).

Earlier this Sunday, Arne Slot's side registered a confident win over their rivals in their third game of the ongoing 2024-25 season. Luis Diaz scored a brace in the first half before Mohamed Salah scored his 15th goal against the Red Devils in the 56th minute of the clash.

After the end of the contest, Neville lauded Liverpool for their stellar performance and raised questions about Manchester United's current trajectory. He told Sky Sports (h/t X/@UnitedStandMUFC):

"Liverpool fully deserved their victory. It was a sobering day for Erik ten Hag, his players and for the new ownership sat in the stand en-masse, looking at it and thinking whether they're on the right path. That's the question they have to ask in the next few months."

Manchester United, who finished eighth in the Premier League last season, are currently 14th in the domestic standings. They have won just one league game so far this season, beating Fulham 1-0 in their season opener on August 16.

The Reds, on the other hand, have opened their 2024-25 season in a perfect manner. They are second in the Premier League table with nine points from three games and are yet to concede a single goal.

Erik ten Hag offers thoughts on Manchester United's dispiriting defeat against Liverpool

At a post-match press conference, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was asked how he could have bettered his team's performance against Liverpool. He replied (h/t BBC):

"It is not like I am Harry Potter. You have to acknowledge that. For three players, it was their first start of the season. Manuel Ugarte did not play one minute... he needs to build his fitness. Then we have to build him into the team. I am sure he will contribute to our team. It will take a couple of weeks, maybe even a month. That is the same for a lot of players."

Ten Hag, who has guided his team to two trophies so far, concluded:

"I don't want to talk about positives today. This defeat hurts for us and our fans. It is the third game of the season. I have had to explain this so many times. We have to build a new team. We will be fine but it is clear we have to improve. At the end of the season, I am quite confident we will have a big chance to lift another trophy."

Ten Hag's side relished 53% possession, completed 421 passes with 83% accuracy, and registered eight shots against Liverpool on Sunday.

Manchester United, who spent over £180 million earlier this summer, will next face Southampton in an away league clash on September 14.

