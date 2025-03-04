Liverpool interested in signing 23-year-old Premier League attacker amid Darwin Nunez uncertainty: Reports

Liverpool have identified Brighton & Hove Albion striker Joao Pedro as a possible replacement for Darwin Nunez, according to former scout Mick Brown. The Uruguayan has registered six goals and five assists from 36 games across competitions this season.

Nunez is reportedly wanted in the Middle East, and is also open to a move away from Anfield this summer. Arne Slot is reportedly unconvinced by the 25-year-old and Pedro has been named as an option.

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown added that the Brazilian will jump at the opportunity to join the Merseyside club.

“If he’s given the chance to go to Liverpool, he’ll want to go. Knowing Brighton and the way they operate, they’ll want a massive fee for him. I think he’s certainly one Liverpool have been looking at, but I’m not convinced he’s the right man. You could put him in that team and he’d do a job, but I hear Liverpool are going to make a move for a top-class striker and goalscorer," said Brown.

He continued:

“They create so many chances that any striker playing in the team, for the most part, would do well. But they want a real top-level goalscorer because Nunez has been so inconsistent for them. They feel a real out-and-out forward would be just what they need to take them to the next level.”

Joao Pedro has registered seven goals and seven assists from 23 games across competitions for Brighton & Hove Albion this season. His contract expires in 2028.

Will Trent Alexander-Arnold leave Liverpool this summer?

Joao Pedro

Liverpool remain hopeful of tying Trent Alexander-Arnold down to a new deal, according to journalist Paul Gorst. The English right-back's contract expires at the end of this season and he hasn't agreed to a new deal.

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are also in the final months of their contract at Anfield. However, the general notion is that Alexander-Arnold is the likeliest of the trio to leave the club this year.

Real Madrid are apparently eyeing the 26-year-old with interest and have already laid down foundation for a Bosman move at the end of the season. Alexander-Arnold has been identified as the ideal successor for Dani Carvajal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, the Reds haven't given up hopes of keeping Alexander-Arnold in their roster for the near future. But, it is unclear how far the Merseyside club are willing to go to keep hold of their man.

