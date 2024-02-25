"Liverpool kids defeat Pochettino", "Most embarrassing result in our history" - Fans react as Reds clinch 10th EFL Cup after beating Chelsea

Fans have reacted to Chelsea losing 1-0 after extra time to a depleted Liverpool side in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday (February 25).

In a cagey title match, Jurgen Klopp's side had the better chances - with captain Virgil van Dijk's header at the hour mark controversially ruled out for offside - as extra time ensued.

However, there would be no denying the Dutchman and the Reds in the extra period. In the 118th minute, Van Dijk sent a glancing header beyond the outstretched Blues custodian Djordje Petrovic to break the deadlock.

Klopp's side - missing a plethora of first-team stars like Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson Becker - saw out the remaining three minutes to claim the Carabao Cup for the tenth time.

Blues fans were left deflated with the defeat, with one tweeting:

"Liverpool kids beat Pochettino !!"

Another chimed in:

"The single most embarassing result in our history. Nothing tops this."

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

In a rematch of the 2022 title match, Klopp's side emerged triumphant again - this time without needing a shootout - as the Blues wondered what might have been.

"I'm so proud of the team" - Liverpool captain after beating Chelsea

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino fell to the Reds on Sunday

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is elated after triumphing in an 'intense' game with a plethora of non first-team regulars.

Leading from the front, the Dutchman made the decisive intervention on the cusp of full time in extra time. Expressing his emotions on leading a young team to a hard-fought win, Van Dijk told Sky Sports (via BBC):

"All the young boys on the pitch, in extra time. It's incredible. I'm so proud of the team. Intense game for both sides, they had chances we had chances. Amazing. First trophy as Liverpool captain, it's all for the fans so let's enjoy it."

About his late winner against Chelsea, the Dutchman added:

"It's emotion, it's everything I am so proud of the boys. All of the young boys playing their part in what we achieved today it's incredible and on to more."

The win keeps alive the Reds' bid for an unprecedented quadruple in manager Klopp's final season in charge. The Premier League leaders next host Southampton on Wednesday (February 28) in the FA Cup fifth round.