Liverpool could launch move to sign 26-year-old Premier League defender set to become free agent: Reports

Liverpool is reportedly set to launch a move for Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo, who looks set to become a free agent this summer. As reported by Express Sport, the Reds are long-term admirers of the former Manchester City academy graduate.

Adarabioyo's deal at Craven Cottage expires this summer, and the aforementioned report claims that the defender is unlikely to sign a new deal. As per the report, Liverpool is pondering a move for the 26-year-old on a free transfer.

However, the club could face strong competition for the player in defender's signature with Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan also interested. Just 26-years-old, Premier League-proven and homegrown, Adarabioyo would be a perfect addition to the Merseyside giants especially with Joel Matip potentially on his way out.

Matip is currently out for the rest of the season due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury, and his deal at Anfield expires this summer. Aged 32, the Cameroonian is likely to be on his way out on a free transfer.

Adarabioyo could be a brilliant replacement for Matip, and could be a quality addition and that too for no transfer fee at all. Virgil van Dijk is also 32 and his deal expires in the summer of 2025. Even if he signs a new deal, Liverpool must look for younger players for the future.

Adarabioyo is physically quite imposing thanks to his 6-foot-5 in frame, while also being strong on the ball. He is composed and can play either at left centre-back or at right centre-back.

The player came through Manchester City's youth ranks and has been a mainstay in the Fulham side since 2020. He has made 122 appearances for the Cottagers, of which 68 have been in the Premier League.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp opens up on failed signings like Jude Bellingham, Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has shed light on the Reds' failed pursuits of midfielders Jude Bellingham, Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia. The Merseyside giants missed out on all three midfielders this summer, but Klopp has no regrets over that.

He suggested that Liverpool were able to find their own solutions after missing out on the three midfielders. Ahead of their Premier League meeting at Anfield on Wednesday, Jan. 31, the German said (as per Liverpool World):

"We were interested in Bellingham, realised it would not happen and we thought we could maybe do Caicedo so went in, (but) he had an emotional agreement already with Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino. Then Lavia had his own reasons - so we were there. Then we found our top solution."

Klopp insisted that things turned out better for the Reds as they managed to sign Waturu Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister. He added:

"We found Wataru (Endo), we already knew Macca (Alexis Mac Allister) could play the position and Dom (Dominik Szoboszlai) was always on my radar. If one of the £100million (signings) had worked, there’s no chance to do another. That’s what I meant when I said we are so lucky. Everything in the ‘if not scenario’ worked out."

Jude Bellingham was heavily linked with a switch to Liverpool, but joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund in a deal reportedly worth €103 million. Meanwhile, Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia were both snapped up by Chelsea for £115 million and £58 million respectively.