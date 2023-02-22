Liverpool signed star midfielder because of Manchester United after initially rejecting him 

Stefan Bajcetic's father, Srdan, has revealed that Liverpool rejected the chance to sign his son until Manchester United showed interest. He claimed that the youngster was set to leave Celta Vigo when he was offered to the Reds.

Liverpool scouts watched the young midfielder and contacted his parents. However, they decided to drop interest in the then-16-year-old.

Manchester United showed interest and spoke to his parents before the Reds reignited their interest. The young midfielder made his move to Anfield in 2020 and is now a part of the first team. Speaking to El Mundo, Srdan said:

"Some scouts from Líverpool saw him and contacted us. But Stefan was still a child, not even 16 years old. He couldn't go anywhere. At first, Líverpool told us that they couldn't do it and then United called us, saying that they could. Líverpool found out and contacted us again to sign him."

He added:

"Celta does not have the financial power to make professional contracts at that age. Sometimes they run away. So that they do not escape, they must be put in the first team and the youngsters are represented."

Bajcetic 'lucky' to pay for Liverpool's first team

Stefan Bajcetic's father has admitted that his son is lucky to be playing in the Liverpool first team. He claimed that the opportunity came up because of the injuries and was happy that his son was getting to showcase his talent.

He said:

"He was lucky and he took advantage of an unexpected opportunity. It fills me with pride, of course, and we hope it continues like this. I see him well, focused and realistic, aware that he has to push to continue there."

Srdan continued:

"If I see that he is confused, I will tell him something, because the difference between a top player and a good player is the head and the mentality. And now he is more serious, he sees things and football differently. He almost thinks more like an Englishman."

Liverpool lost 5-2 to Real Madrid at Anfield on Tuesday night despite Stefan Bajcetic's best efforts.

