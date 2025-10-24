Liverpool star Hugo Ekitike names 3 best wingers in world football right now as he makes feelings clear about Mohamed Salah

Liverpool star Hugo Ekitike picked teammate Mohamed Salah as one of the best three wingers in the world at the moment. He also hailed the Egyptian winger as one of the GOATs (Greatest of all Time) in the Premier League.Liverpool signed Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer for a reported fee of around £79 million. He has scored six goals and provided one assist in 12 games across competitions for them. He has also shared the pitch with Mohamed Salah in 10 of those games.In an interview with ESPN, Ekitike was asked to pick the current best three wingers in world football. He named Salah, along with Barcelona's Lamine Yamal and Bayern Munich's Michael Olise. The French striker was then asked to name three Premier League GOATs. He named Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, Chelsea legend Didier Drogba, and Salah again, saying that he is a GOAT.Salah joined Liverpool from AS Roma in 2017 and has been one of the best players in the Premier League since then. He has scored 248 goals and provided 116 assists in 413 games for the Reds, winning numerous trophies. He has also won four Premier League Golden Boots, among other individual awards.Pundit shares thoughts on Mohamed Salah's disappointing form for Liverpool this seasonWhile Salah has been a key player for Liverpool over the years, his form in the 2025-26 campaign has been disappointing. He has scored three goals and provided three assists in 12 games across competitions. He hasn't provided a goal contribution in his last five appearances for the Reds and has, hence, faced some backlash.Pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor believes the criticism regarding the defensive contribution of Salah is justifiable, as he said:“The defensive part is right (about the criticism towards Salah) because the number of times Cucurella is going forward and it's two-v-one on Conor Bradley and Salah sort of tries to press a little bit then just stops and relaxes like we have seen [Lionel] Messi do time and time again over his career.&quot;He added:“Liverpool can't afford to be a man down defensively. You can tell when Mo Salah is not at it because defenders are starting to [say]: 'Go on try and run me'. Cucurella and [Benoit] Badiashile were getting really tight to him and said: 'Go on try to run me on the outside' and whenever he did, they took the ball off him.&quot;Speaking about a trivela pass from Salah in the Merseysiders' 2-1 defeat against Chelsea on October 4, Agbonlahor added:&quot;It's hard to criticise Mo Salah, It just doesn't feel right but Arne Slot has probably got to look at it and say: 'You've got to do your defensive responsibilities’. In the first half, with the outside of the boot and Isak puts it over the bar. If he scores that, you’re going: ‘Wow, Mo Salah’. He’s still got the levels of quality he has shown over his career.”Salah's drop in form has coincided with Liverpool's poor results, as they have won one and lost four of their last five games. They will next face Brentford away in the Premier League on Saturday, October 25.