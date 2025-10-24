  • home icon
  • Football
  • EPL 2025-26
  • Liverpool star Hugo Ekitike names 3 best wingers in world football right now as he makes feelings clear about Mohamed Salah

Liverpool star Hugo Ekitike names 3 best wingers in world football right now as he makes feelings clear about Mohamed Salah

By Aditya Singh
Modified Oct 24, 2025 06:10 GMT
Eintracht Frankfurt v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD3 - Source: Getty
Eintracht Frankfurt v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD3 - Source: Getty

Liverpool star Hugo Ekitike picked teammate Mohamed Salah as one of the best three wingers in the world at the moment. He also hailed the Egyptian winger as one of the GOATs (Greatest of all Time) in the Premier League.

Ad

Liverpool signed Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer for a reported fee of around £79 million. He has scored six goals and provided one assist in 12 games across competitions for them. He has also shared the pitch with Mohamed Salah in 10 of those games.

In an interview with ESPN, Ekitike was asked to pick the current best three wingers in world football. He named Salah, along with Barcelona's Lamine Yamal and Bayern Munich's Michael Olise.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The French striker was then asked to name three Premier League GOATs. He named Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, Chelsea legend Didier Drogba, and Salah again, saying that he is a GOAT.

Ad

Salah joined Liverpool from AS Roma in 2017 and has been one of the best players in the Premier League since then. He has scored 248 goals and provided 116 assists in 413 games for the Reds, winning numerous trophies. He has also won four Premier League Golden Boots, among other individual awards.

Pundit shares thoughts on Mohamed Salah's disappointing form for Liverpool this season

While Salah has been a key player for Liverpool over the years, his form in the 2025-26 campaign has been disappointing. He has scored three goals and provided three assists in 12 games across competitions. He hasn't provided a goal contribution in his last five appearances for the Reds and has, hence, faced some backlash.

Ad

Pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor believes the criticism regarding the defensive contribution of Salah is justifiable, as he said:

“The defensive part is right (about the criticism towards Salah) because the number of times Cucurella is going forward and it's two-v-one on Conor Bradley and Salah sort of tries to press a little bit then just stops and relaxes like we have seen [Lionel] Messi do time and time again over his career."
Ad

He added:

“Liverpool can't afford to be a man down defensively. You can tell when Mo Salah is not at it because defenders are starting to [say]: 'Go on try and run me'. Cucurella and [Benoit] Badiashile were getting really tight to him and said: 'Go on try to run me on the outside' and whenever he did, they took the ball off him."
Ad

Speaking about a trivela pass from Salah in the Merseysiders' 2-1 defeat against Chelsea on October 4, Agbonlahor added:

"It's hard to criticise Mo Salah, It just doesn't feel right but Arne Slot has probably got to look at it and say: 'You've got to do your defensive responsibilities’. In the first half, with the outside of the boot and Isak puts it over the bar. If he scores that, you’re going: ‘Wow, Mo Salah’. He’s still got the levels of quality he has shown over his career.”

Salah's drop in form has coincided with Liverpool's poor results, as they have won one and lost four of their last five games. They will next face Brentford away in the Premier League on Saturday, October 25.

About the author
Aditya Singh

Aditya Singh

Twitter icon

Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.

A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.

Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.

Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications