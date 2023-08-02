Liverpool suffer major injury concern as new signing forced off due to injury against Bayern Munich

Liverpool have been handed a major blow as Alexis Mac Allister went out injured at half time during their 4-2 pre-season friendly loss to Bayern Munich. The new signing was settling in well and now faces a race against time to get fit for the Premier League season opener against Chelsea.

Liverpool signed Mac Allister earlier this summer after activating a clause in his contract at Brighton & Hove Albion. He is one of their two midfield signings so far along with Dominik Szoboszlai, following the departures of James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Jurgen Klopp was concerned on the sidelines after seeing Mac Allister sitting in the middle of the pitch. Andy Robertson was quick to check on him and indicated that the Argentine had a knee issue.

The Reds' physios were seen rushing towards the player and the fans are now waiting to hear the extent of the injury from the German manager.

Jurgen Klopp was delighted with Liverpool's new signing

Jurgen Klopp was delighted with the signing of Alexis Mac Allister this summer but urged the fans to give the midfieler some time. He said that the former Brighton star is a good player but needs to get into shape and adjust to the system before getting to his best.

Speaking to the media last week, Klopp said:

"Good player. These things, it needs time. Even in the season it's not that you have the first game and then it's the best game of the season – that would be really horrible if that would be the case. So, we have to work on it and we work on that. We have a lot of options in the areas and the boys need to show up."

He added:

"It's not pressure, it's just the situation because I think it was clear when we scored in the first half three goals but second half Cody and Dom and Luis and Ben [Doak], to be honest, that was pretty special. And Harvey as well really showed up. James [McConnell] on the six is just a joy to watch – the boy never played the position before we put him there and he throws his heart on the pitch to fill the role."

Liverpool have one more pre-season match before the Premier League season begins. They face Darmstadt on Monday, less than a week before they travel to face Chelsea in the season opener.