Liverpool superstar Trent Alexander-Arnold hails Lionel Messi as his toughest ever opponent.

Liverpool superstar Trent Alexander-Arnold has labeled Inter Miami's Lionel Messi as the toughest opponent he has faced in his career thus far.

Messi, 36, is widely regarded as one of the best players in the history of the sport. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's accolades speak for themselves and it is hardly surprising when he draws praise from fellow professionals.

Those who have played with Messi often call him the best player they've played with. Those who've come up against him have also rarely been shy of praising his abilities.

Alexander-Arnold, one of the world's finest full-backs, has now labeled the Argentine superstar as his toughest-ever opponent to date. In a rapid-fire Q&A session with the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA), the Englishman was asked to name the 'toughest opposition player' he has faced, to which he replied:

"Messi"

The two came face-to-face twice in the memorable 2018-19 UEFA Champions League semifinals. Alexander-Arnold was surprisingly left out of the first leg, with Jurgen Klopp preferring the defense-minded Joe Gomez at right-back, perhaps to contain Jordi Alba's threat.

The tactic, however, didn't play out as expected. Liverpool conceded three goals at Camp Nou, with Alba assisting Luis Suarez's opener before Messi scored a late brace.

In the return leg, Klopp started Alexander-Arnold and, as expected, gave him the keys to bomb forward and attack. He assisted two goals, including a memorable assist from a corner kick to Divock Origi which made the scoreline 4-0 in Liverpool's favor.

Messi took five shots and registered three key passes that game, but failed to help his team get on the scoresheet. That remains the only game Alexander-Arnold has come face-to-face with the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) playmaker.

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold on his assist against Lionel Messi's Barcelona

Just a little over four months after Liverpool's 4-0 win against Barcelona in May 2019, Trent Alexander-Arnold broke down his famous assist for Divock Origi.

Georginio Wijnaldum came off the bench to score twice within two minutes to put Liverpool 3-0 up by the 56th minute. With 11 minutes left on the clock, the Reds were awarded a corner kick, and Barcelona's players were getting in place to defend it.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen was shouting instructions at his defenders and trying to motivate them to be focused, unaware of what was to follow. Alexander-Arnold caught everyone by surprise, excluding the only man who mattered for Liverpool at that moment, Origi, with a quick corner kick.

The Belgian scored with a first-time volleyed finish, sending Anfield into bedlam. Recalling that assist in September 2019, the English right-back told Mail Online (h/t Mirror):

"We hadn’t practised it. It was just instinctive. I just saw an opportunity and took it. I saw people turning their backs, people not looking at the ball, I saw the keeper trying to give instructions to someone. There was not one Barcelona player looking at the ball. I saw Divock Origi in the middle. I saw one red shirt in the middle of the box and I thought, 'Why not?'."

This was the closest Lionel Messi came to winning the UEFA Champions League after their treble-winning 2014-15 season. Liverpool, meanwhile, beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the final that followed.