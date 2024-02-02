"Liverpool will be favourites even though it’s at the Emirates" - Peter Crouch previews PL clash between Arsenal and Liverpool

Former Premier League striker Peter Crouch has predicted the winner in the upcoming clash between Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates on February 2. The former Reds striker claimed that Jurgen Klopp's side will be heading into the game as favorites despite being away from home.

Speaking on That Peter Crouch Podcast, he said:

“Liverpool are on fire with the goals, four past Bournemouth, five past Norwich. Scoring at will. Arsenal are capable of scoring goals as well, but I fancy Liverpool. I think Arsenal went through a sticky patch, they are coming through it, but I think coming into this game Liverpool will be favourites even though it’s at the Emirates."

The Merseysiders come into the clash leading the Premier League (51), five points over second-place Manchester City (46) who have a game in hand. They have been in scintillating form, winning their last four in the league. They dispatched Chelsea last time out, comfortably beating them 4-1 at Anfield.

Mikel Arteta's side, on the other hand, find themselves level with Manchester City on points but are third on goal difference. They have overcome a poor run in December (one win in five games), stringing together two consecutive wins. The Gunners had a nervy 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest at City Ground in their last Premier League clash.

Arsenal played out an enthralling 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture against the Reds. Gabriel Magalhaes opened the scoring early on before Mohamed Salah found an equaliser.

Jurgen Klopp offers injury update on Liverpool star ahead of Arsenal clash

Klopp suggested that Nunez was a doubt to play.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp cast doubt over striker Darwin Nunez's availability for the side's upcoming Premier League clash against Arsenal. Speaking to the press ahead of the fixture, he claimed that the Uruguayan suffered a foot injury in their 4-1 win over Chelsea.

He said (via press conference):

“I don’t know if Darwin will be available or not.

“After 20 minutes someone stepped on his foot. It was very painful. He only took his boot off after the game because he didn’t want to see it before. He knew there was something (wrong).

“Nothing broken, X-ray clear, but it’s swollen. We have to see if he can get his foot back into a boot or not. That takes time.”

Nunez had a difficult outing in the win over the Blues. He missed a spot-kick while also setting a Premier League record by hitting the woodwork four times in a single game, the most since 2003-04.

Should the Uruguayan be unavailable, Klopp could opt to play Cody Gakpo in a more central role. Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota could be selected to complete the front three, with Mohamed Salah still being sidelined due to an injury.

