"Long a** three months" - Chelsea star releases statement on Instagram after making successful injury return

Chelsea captain Reece James made a successful return from injury against Blackburn Rovers in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, November 1. The English right-back last played for the Blues in their season opener against Liverpool in the Premier League. That contest ended 1-1.

Since then, Chelsea have endured a poor run of form. James' return last night was a positive outing for the Blues, however, as they ran out 2-0 winners on the night, thanks to goals from Benoit Badiashille and Raheem Sterling.

The Chelsea captain took to Instagram to post a story on his social media handle with the caption:

"Long a** three months since I started, but good to get more minutes in the legs. Thanks for the continued support. Onto the quarterfinals. See you Monday night."

By Monday night, he is referring to the Premier League clash for the Blues against league leaders Tottenham Hotspur. The 23-year-old was handed the club captaincy ahead of the new season after Chelsea underwent a mass exodus earlier this summer.

Chelsea boss Pochettino careful about managing Reece James' return

Much like last season, the Blues have been hit by key injuries in this campaign as well. Leading that line is Reece James, who has missed more than 50% of the competitive games since 2022 for Chelsea.

His latest injury kept him out for three months and despite his fresh return, Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino wants to be careful in managing the minutes for his young captain.

James was substituted in the 61st minute by Malo Gusto, with Pochettino saying (in the post-match presser):

"The plan was to check at half-time how [James] was feeling," he said. "After 15 minutes he started to feel tired and we were checking. We need to be careful how we manage him."

He added:

"We decide to make the change because I think it is important now with his progression, and being careful about not going back. Sometimes [you] play 90 minutes and maybe take some risks, but we need to avoid this. It's true that we cannot 100% avoid risk, but the plan is to go little by little."

Chelsea will face Newcastle United next in the Carabao Cup on December 19.