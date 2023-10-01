"Look at the pace" - Alan Shearer in awe of Arsenal target who did 'superbly well' against Manchester City

Pundit Alan Shearer has revealed his delight at seeing reported Arsenal target and Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto impress against Manchester City. The English legend was in awe of the performance of the young winger, his electric pace in particular, on Saturday, September 30.

Shearer was speaking on BBC's Match of the Day program on Saturday and hailed Neto's contribution. The Portugal U-21 international helped his side score the opener against champions City, helping his side win 2-1 at the Molineux.

Neto picked up the ball near the halfway line before breezing past Manchester City's Nathan Ake, leaving the Dutchman in his trail. He showed great composure and close control to run with the ball into the Citizens' box, where Ruben Dias scored an own goal in the 13th minute.

Shearer spoke about the pace Neto showed for the goal, saying:

“I mean look at the pace there from Neto. He leaves [Nathan] Ake standing there doesn’t he, he gets away from him superbly well.”

Pedro Neto has been very impressive this season, with one goal and four assists in seven Premier League games. His performances since joining Wolves from Lazio in 2019 have caught the eye of some of the league's top sides, including Arsenal. (via ESPN).

The Portuguese winger has registered 12 goals and 17 assists in 118 games for Wolves. The Gunners have long been linked with a move for the winger, who primarily plays from the right flank.

Arsenal keen to boost attack with Pedro Neto

According to ESPN, Arsenal are increasingly confident that they will land Neto in January as they look to strengthen their attack. The winger ought to have left the Molineux after an impressive start to life there, but two injuries stole a huge chunk of his time.

An injury to his patella in 2021 saw Neto miss over a year of action and with it, his chance to make a huge move. Arsenal have kept on monitoring the forward, and are expected to move for him in January.

Last season, the winter addition of Leandro Trossard added more bite and impetus to the Gunners' attack for the second half of the season. Manager Mikel Arteta will be keen to repeat the trick with Pedro Neto this season as they pursue glory.

Neto will compete with Bukayo Saka for a starting shirt at the Emirates if he eventually joins the Gunners. The Portuguese star will provide good competition and cover for the Englishman.