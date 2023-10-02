“Looks a level better than our other players”, “What Chelsea fans thought Mount was”– Fans thrilled by ‘superb’ player's display in 2-0 win at Fulham

Chelsea fans were thrilled by Cole Palmer's performance in their 2-0 Premier League win over Fulham on Monday (2 October).

The Englishman was playing some of his best football against the Cottagers, providing the assist for their second goal of the game. Right after the restart following Mukhaylo Mudryk's 18th-minute opener, Palmer won the ball in Fulham's defensive third.

The Englishman then slid in a simple but effective pass to Armando Broja, who scored to double the Blues' lead. Apart from his assist, he was a livewire when Chelsea were in possession, taking two shots and drawing three fouls.

The 21-year-old also came close to recording his second assist just after the start of the second half. His floated cross from Chelsea's right flank found Broja in the box, but the Albania international failed to convert the chance.

After Chelsea's win, fans praised Palmer on X, with one tweeting:

"cole palmer is actually what chelsea fans thought mount was lol"

Another added:

"Cole Palmer just looks a level better than our other players..."

Here is a selection of tweets from Chelsea fans after Palmer's display against Fulham at Craven Cottage:

Palmer was signed from Manchester City in the summer for a fee of £45 million. This was his fifth appearance in a Chelsea shirt and his first start in the Premier League for his new club.

With the game seemingly in the bag, Mauricio Pochettino took the Englishman off in the 78th minute for midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu.

Mauricio Pochettino explained why Chelsea superstar didn't make starting XI against Fulham

Raheem Sterling's name was a notable omission from Chelsea's starting XI for the London derby against Fulham.

Mauricio Pochettino explained that the England international was only fit enough for the bench as he didn't train in the build-up to the game. Before kick-off, the Argentine tactician said, via the Evening Standard:

"Raheem Sterling didn’t train in the last three days as he’s had a virus, that’s why he’s not in the starting XI."

In his place, Armando Broja made the XI to take on the Cottagers. He was taken off in the 65th minute for Sterling, which raised concern among Chelsea fans over the Albanian's fitness.

However, Broja himself confirmed after the game that the substitution was precautionary given he had just returned from a lengthy ACL injury. He said, via TalkSPORT (h/t @CFCNewsReport on X):

"No injury, just a precaution after being out so long."

This was Broja's first goal for the club in 359 days. Sterling, meanwhile, started in all of Chelsea's seven league games this season before the 2-0 win against Fulham. He has scored twice during that time, with both strikes coming in a 3-0 win against Luton Town.