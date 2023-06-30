“Looks like an excel sheet”, “Nastiest I’ve seen” – Fans deliver brutal verdict on ‘cheap’ new Liverpool away kit

Liverpool have become the butt of rivals fans' jokes on social media after they revealed their new away kit for the 2023-24 season.

The Reds' away kit for the 2023-24 campaign has a white and green pattern along with a black collar and cuff. The shirt is inspired by the club's 1995-96 away kit but features different shades of green to give it a modern touch. The full look includes black shorts, name and number, and is finished with white socks with black and green detailing.

EuroFoot @eurofootcom Liverpool's new away kit for the 2023/24 season. Liverpool's new away kit for the 2023/24 season. 🟢⚪️ Liverpool's new away kit for the 2023/24 season. https://t.co/taG3oHoEgM

Ian Rush wore the armband for Liverpool when they sported the iconic white and green away kit in the 1995-96 season. Robbie Fowler, meanwhile, bagged 36 goals and six assists from 53 appearances across competitions for the club that term.

Jordan Henderson and Co. will now hope that their new away kit brings them luck. The Merseyside-based club have set their sights on coming back strong after having an underwhelming 2022-23 season. They only finished fifth in the Premier League and made little progress in all three cup competitions.

Rival fans, though, reckon the Anfield outfit's new away kit lacks quality. Many mocked the white and green quarter pattern, likening it to Microsoft Excel sheets and Minecraft. One fan tweeted:

"Looks like an excel sheet"

Another tweeted:

"Nastiest I’ve seen so far"

One fan opined that the kit lacked quality:

"Looks cheap to me, in terms of both design and material"

Chuck Square @chuck_square @goal looks cheap to me, in terms of both design and material @goal looks cheap to me, in terms of both design and material

Here are some more reactions to the Premier League giants' away kit for the 2023-24 season:

Dennis @Ifey_XL @eurofootcom would have been perfect for the conference league. @eurofootcom would have been perfect for the conference league. 😂

baghs @babaaghera @eurofootcom what in the microsoft excel is this? @eurofootcom what in the microsoft excel is this?

Liverpool's senior men's team will debut the kit in their pre-season friendly against Leicester City in Singapore on July 30. The women's team will also wear the kit for the pre-season games in late August.

Liverpool interested in Dominik Szoboszlai

Liverpool, meanwhile, are hard at work on strengthening their squad ahead of the 2023-24 season. They announced the acquisition of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this month. Although they have since been silent, it appears that they have been making moves behind the scenes.

It recently emerged that the Reds are considering a move for RB Leipzig star Dominik Szoboszlai. Jurgen Klopp's side, though, are aware that signing the midfielder is not easy. The Hungarian has a £60 million release clause in his contract, but it expires on Friday (June 30).

The Premier League giants are thus facing a race against time to sign Szoboszlai, 22. It's worth noting that Newcastle United are also credited with an interest in the Leipzig man. If either club do not trigger the release clause, the Bundesliga club can demand any fee they want.

Poll : 0 votes