“Looks like money well spent” - Alan Shearer names signing of the season in the Premier League

Alan Shearer has labeled Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice as the Premier League signing of the season. He believes that the holding midfielder has been a standout performer for the Gunners and has made a big difference for them.

Writing on BBC Sport, Shearer claimed that Rice has made Mikel Arteta's side more solid and added another dimension to the midfield. He does not think the Gunners have been as exciting to watch as they were last season, but praised the former West Ham United captain. He wrote:

"Liverpool's draw left Arsenal in top spot, after their comfortable win over Brighton earlier in the day. It is clear the Gunners have improved from last season, when they pushed City close until the final few games, and it is Declan Rice who has made the biggest difference. I would go as far as saying he has been the stand-out signing from the summer, and the £100m he cost from West Ham looks like money well spent."

Shearer added:

"Rice has made the Gunners more solid and also gives them an extra little bit of bite in midfield, but everything he does on the ball is top class as well. Arsenal haven't been quite as exciting as they were last year going forward but, along with Liverpool, they have conceded the fewest goals in the Premier League so far and I think they will be delighted with the progress they have made."

Declan Rice has scored three goals in the Premier League this season, two of which have been injury-time winners. He scored in the 95th minute against Manchester United to give his side a 2-1 lead and the 97th minute against Luton Town to make the scores 4-3.

Declan Rice was a £105 million bargain, claimed former Premier League star at the start of the season

At the start of the ongoing season, former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit claimed that Declan Rice was a bargain signing by Arsenal. He stated that the Englishman is a quality addition and his leadership qualities will fill a gaping hole in the Arsenal squad.

In conversation with SportsJoe, Petit had said:

"A bargain. You can see the quality he has already at such a young age and his experience. He's got leadership qualities too and that winning mentality. Leadership is something that has been missing for a lot of years at Arsenal... but I think that Declan Rice is a captain on and off the pitch."

Arsenal reportedly paid £105 million to sign Declan Rice from Premier League side West Ham United. The Gunners faced competition from Manchester City and Bayern Munich, but managed to outbid them.

Given Rice's performances for Arsenal and their position at the top of the Premier League table, it seems that Petit's prediction about the signing was correct.