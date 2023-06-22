"Love" - Georgina Rodriguez shares series of pictures on Instagram as she goes on vacation with Cristiano Ronaldo and her kids

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez posted a series of adorable snaps on social media as she went on a vacation with the Portuguese.

This is after Ronaldo played his 200th game for Portugal against Iceland. The 38-year-old netted a crucial last-ditch winner to hand Roberto Martinez's side all three points.

He was spotted enjoying some cozy time with the family. Rodriguez captioned the images (via her Instagram):

"Love."

In the first photo, Mateo, Eva Maria, and Alana Martina could be seen posing with Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez. Ronaldo Jr. also took time to pose with his dad.

The footballer, meanwhile, was spotted diving into the water. The rest of the family enjoyed some sunshine on the boat.

When Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez spoke about training with her partner

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the fittest athletes in football. Even during his holidays, the 38-year-old has managed to keep himself in tip-top shape. His dedication to fitness and working out is not a secret.

Georgina Rodriguez is also a fitness enthusiast and often posts snaps of her working on her fitness. The model, though, once claimed that when it comes to training, she is no match to her partner. Rodriguez told Women's Health Magazine:

"He is an elite athlete. It’s amazing how he concentrates and dedicates himself to his passion for football [soccer]. There is no doubt that he trains more and better than I do. There is simply no comparison. He’s a professional athlete."

She added:

"When it comes to fitness, Cristiano beats me with a stack of goals. Cristiano trains in the morning and again in the afternoon."

Ronaldo's fitness, coupled with his generational talent, is one of the main reasons behind the player's top performance at the age of 38. He takes care of his body in a unique way and follows a personalized daily schedule.

