“Loving this setup”, “We are about to ball” - Arsenal fans thrilled as Odegaard starts with 28-year-old teammate in midfield against Brentford

Arsenal fans are excited to see Leandro Trossard in the starting XI alongside Martin Odegaard for the league game against Brentford later today (25 November).

Trossard, 28, is a highly versatile player who can play anywhere in attack. He hasn't played that often in midfield but Arsenal's starting XI leads their fans to believe that he may be starting in central midfield.

Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, and Gabriel Martinelli are expected to be Mikel Arteta's front three while Odegaard operates in the No. 10 role. Declan Rice will be the holding midfielder while Trossard could play in the No. 8 position that Kai Havertz has played in several times this season.

Expand Tweet

The Belgium international has been effective for the Gunners since his £27 million move from Brighton & Hove Albion in January. But he is still not a regular starter, starting just thrice in the league this season prior to the game against Brentford.

And that is why some Arsenal fans were elated to see the 28-year-old named in the starting XI alongside four other attacking players.

One fan tweeted:

"Trossard and [Odegaard] Loving this setup🔥🔥"

Expand Tweet

Another wrote:

"Trossard in midfield, we are about to ball tf out me thinks."

Expand Tweet

Here are more reactions, as found on X (formerly Twitter):

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Odegaard has returned to the Arsenal line-up after missing the last three games due to injury. Aaron Ramsdale starts in goal as David Raya isn't permitted to play against his parent club, while Takehiro Tomiyasu, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Oleksandr Zinchenko start in defense.

Arsenal could go top of the table with a win against Brentford

Arsenal have a golden opportunity to go top of the Premier League table after Manchester City's 1-1 draw against Liverpool at the Etihad earlier in the day (25 November).

The Cityzens have 29 points from 13 games — one more than second-placed Liverpool in the same number of games. Arsenal sit third with 27 points but have a game in hand.

The Bees sit 11th in the table with 16 points but could prove to be a tricky opponent, considering they have won three of their last four Premier League games. The Gunners, however, are unbeaten against them in their last four matches across competitions, winning thrice.