"Lucky not to lose", "Ter Stegen cost us the game" - Twitter reacts as Barcelona play out thrilling 2-2 draw against Mallorca

Barcelona drew 2-2 against Mallorca in La Liga on Tuesday (26 September) and football fans on X reacted to the Catalan club dropping points away from home.

The Catalan giants came into this game on the back of a memorable 3-2 comeback against Celta Vigo, which propelled them to the top of the standings. But they had a tough time against the 15th-placed team on an unusually wet pitch at the Iberostar Stadium.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen misplaced a pass under no pressure to gift the ball to Antonio Sanchez, who then assisted Vedat Muriqi's eighth-minute goal. An individual moment of inspiration from Raphinha drew Barca level four minutes before halftime.

However, Mallorca ensured they went down the tunnel ahead at the break after Muriqi flicked a goal-kick into Abdon Prats' path deep into stoppage time. Ter Stegen rushed out, but to no effect, taking out Ronald Araujo in the process as the ball sneaked past the Barca goalkeeper.

Raphinha once again popped up when Barcelona needed him most, playing a low pass into the box for Fermin Lopez to score the equalizer in the 75th minute. Cyle Larin had the chance to win the game on the counterattack six minutes later but his tame effort was saved by the German goalkeeper.

After the game, one fan tweeted:

"Ter stegen cost us the game."

Another added:

"You were lucky not to lose"

Here are some handpicked reactions from fans on X after Barca's draw away from home:

Barca are first in La Liga with 17 points from seven games. Girona are second with 16 points while Real Madrid have 15 to their name, with both teams still having a game in hand.

Xavi happy with Barcelona youngster in draw against Mallorca

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez praised youngster Fermin Lopez after his match-saving goal against Mallorca.

The 20-year-old La Masia graduate replaced Oriol Romeu in the 64th minute and converted Raphinha's assist 11 minutes later to level the scoreline. After the game, Xavi said (h/t BarcaUniversal):

"I liked Fermin in pre-season. He has potential, he is hungry. His goal today gave us a point. He is a dynamic player and participated very well."

Reports last month claimed that Xavi would trust Lopez with more minutes if Barcelona failed to sign another midfielder after Romeu and Ilkay Gundogan. Lopez, who joined the club in 2016, made his senior debut for the club in the 4-3 league win against Villarreal on 27 August.

The Spaniard also featured as a substitute in the 5-0 drubbing of Royal Antwerp in the UEFA Champions League this month. He can play as a No. 8 and a left winger but is largely deployed in a No. 10 role.