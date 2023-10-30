Luis Rubiales banned from football-related activities for 3 years after Jenni Hermoso kiss-gate scandal

Following the Jenni Hermoso kiss-gate scandal, FIFA has imposed a three-year ban on Luis Rubiales, former president of the Spanish football federation. This measure is in response to Rubiales' gross misconduct during Spain's triumph over England in the Women's World Cup final.

Rubiales found himself at the heart of controversy for kissing forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the celebratory aftermath. Hermoso subsequently stated that the kiss was not consensual, leading to public uproar and outcry. Facing mounting pressure, Rubiales took the decision to relinquish his post in September.

Taking the matter to its legal option, Hermoso later lodged a formal complaint against Rubiales. This prompted FIFA to act, announcing the three-year banishment on Monday. The international governing body cited the violation of Article 13 of their disciplinary code as the basis for their decision.

FIFA released a statement alongside Luis Rubiales' ban, which stated (via the official website):

"This case relates to the events that occurred during the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup on 20 August 2023, for which Mr Rubiales had been provisionally suspended for an initial period of 90 days.

"Mr Rubiales has been notified of the terms of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee’s decision today. In accordance with the relevant provisions of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, he has ten days in which to request a motivated decision, which, if requested, would subsequently be published on legal.fifa.com."

However, it's important to note that this verdict isn't set in stone.

"The decision remains subject to a possible appeal before the FIFA Appeal Committee," the statement further stated.

Recent events surrounding Jenni Hermoso, Luis Rubiales and the kiss-gate controversy

The contentious kiss, proclaimed as "mutual" by a defiant Rubiales, has found no such validation from Hermoso, who stood her ground in declaring the kiss was not consensual. This polarizing incident has unfortunately eclipsed Spain's remarkable victory in Sydney, Australia.

Last month, Madrid's national court deliberated on a criminal complaint filed against Luis Rubiales, charging him with sexual assault and coercion. As a precautionary measure, the court imposed a 200-meter restraining order on Rubiales concerning Jenni Hermoso (via BBC).

A majority of Spain's World Cup-winning squad took the extraordinary step of boycotting national duties, pressuring the federation for sweeping reforms. This led to the firing of World Cup-winning manager Jorge Vilda in September, who now finds himself as part of the ongoing criminal investigation against Luis Rubiales.

Notably, Hermoso made a triumphant return to the national team this October. She netted an 89th-minute match-winning goal against Italy.