Luis Rubiales facing 4 years in prison if guilty of sexual assault against Spain's Jenni Hermoso: Reports

Luis Rubiales could face up to four years in prison if found guilty of sexual assault for kissing Jenni Hermoso.

Rubiales shocked the world when he kissed Spanish World Cup winner Hermoso on the lips after Spain's win against England in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup final.

In Spain, if found guilty of sexual assault, a person can see up to four years in prison. However, a judge can reduce the punishment by taking the severity of the situation under consideration (as per the Daily Mail). Hence, one can also avoid jail by paying a fine.

Luis Rubiales' behavior following the World Cup final shocked fans. Apart from that, Rubiales said in a recent speech that he will be staying and will hand Jorge Vilda a new contract as the coach.

Vilda applauded the speech but players since refused to play under him. He has subsequently been sacked as a consequence of the recent events.

FIFPRO released a statement amidst the Luis Rubiales, Jenni Hermoso saga

The situation between Luis Rubiales and Jenni Hermoso has caused fans and fellow organizations to turn their attention to the saga. Considering the severity, it shouldn't come as a surprise.

FIFPRO have now released a statement on the matter as they displayed their support towards Jenni Hermoso for the struggle she finds herself in. Their statement read (via GOAL):

"Contigo, Jenni. Your struggle is my struggle. Her struggle is our struggle. And we have had enough. We, the players, are stronger, more united, and more determined than ever. We demand change. We demand better."

It further added:

"The systems are failing us. Governance is failing us. Accountability is failing. Discrimination runs deep and occurs at every level. Football must respond and rise to this critical moment, not only in Spain, but around the world. Football, without us, is nothing. And we are watching. Together. It's time. It's over."

Fans will keep a keen eye on how the situation unfolds in the near future.