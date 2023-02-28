Luka Modric’s top 3 votes for FIFA The Best men’s player award revealed as he refuses to name Lionel Messi as first choice 

Real Madrid superstar and Croatia captain Luka Modric has snubbed Lionel Messi as his top pick for this year's FIFA The Best Men's Player award. The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner has chosen club teammate Karim Benzema as his first pick, followed by the Argentine superstar and Kylian Mbappe.

Benzema had a stellar second half of 2022 with Los Blancos. The French striker has racked up 18 goals and five assists in 25 appearances across competitions. The veteran continues to be an important leader in the Real Madrid squad.

However, he did not feature in the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to a thigh injury he suffered last November.

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, had an incredible World Cup campaign, playing a crucial role in leading Argentina to international glory last year. The former Barcelona man bagged seven goals and three assists in Qatar, scoring in every single one of La Albiceleste's knockout games.

His best performance in the tournament came when it mattered most, in the final against France, a team that included Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammate Mbappe. The French winger scored a magnificent hat-trick in the thrilling encounter, while Messi bagged a brace for his side.

Both players converted their spot-kicks in the penalty shootout as well. However, France came up short after misses from Aurelien Tchouameni and Kingsley Coman.

Lionel Messi won the FIFA The Best Men's Player award for 2022 thanks to his exploits at the FIFA World Cup, a tournament where he took home the Golden Ball award.

"It's amazing" - Lionel Messi speaks after winning FIFA The Best men's player award

Lionel Messi was elated after receiving FIFA The Best Men's Player award. The Argentine said at the ceremony (via BBC):

"It's amazing. It's been a tremendous year, and it's an honor for me to be here and win this award. Without my teammates I wouldn't be here."

Speaking about achieving his boyhood dream of winning the World Cup, which probably played a role in him winning FIFA The Best Men's Player award, Messi added:

"I achieved the dream I had been hoping for for so long. Very few people can achieve that, and I have been lucky to do so."

﻿The Argentine captain is having a stellar campaign this season for PSG as well. He has registered 12 goals and as many assists in 20 Ligue 1 appearances. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has also managed four goals and assists in the UEFA Champions League for the Parisians.

