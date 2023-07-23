“Made to play under Pep”, “Propa baller” - Manchester City fans in awe of summer signing’s ‘10/10’ debut in 5-3 Yokohama win

Manchester City fans were impressed with new signing Mateo Kovacic in their 5-3 win over Yokohama Marinos in a pre-season friendly on Sunday (July 23).

The Cityzens began their pre-season with an excellent win at the Japan National Stadium. The hosts took the lead via Anderson Lopes and doubled it through Ken Matsubara.

City, though, restored parity in the first half through John Stones and Julian Alvarez. Erling Haaland and Rodri added a goal each for the visitors in the second half before Kenta Inoue scored a third for Yokohama. Haaland then completed the scoring in stoppage time.

Fans were impressed with Mateo Kovacic's performance as he made his debut for Manchester City. The Croatian midfielder played 45 minutes on Sunday having arrived from Chelsea for £30 million earlier this summer. One fan tweeted:

"You can’t tell that me that Kovacic isn’t made to play under Pep. He looks so comfortable already"

Another wrote:

"Happy for my darg. This guy ain’t no mountvertz. Propa (Proper) baller"

Here are some other reactions as Mateo Kovacic impressed during his Manchester City debut against Yokohama Marinos:

. @ml27___ Outside final ball this is a 10/10 debut from kovacic

Morty⭐⭐🇿🇦💙 @CFCMorty @SxrgioSZN Only team that actually got a baller for a fair fee, Arsenal and United got Fleeced

harvey🧃 @mcfcharv @SxrgioSZN so surprised how quick he’s been, his runs, movement and on the ball he’s moving about so quick to say it’s pre season

uzi @itzuzii @SxrgioSZN So good on the ball

Kovacic, 29, joined Manchester City after a five-year spell with Chelsea, where he won one UEFA Champions League title, among other trophies.

He joined the Blues on loan from Real Madrid in 2018 before the move was made permanent the following year. The Croat made 221 appearances for the west London side, scoring six goals and providing 15 assists.

Pep Guardiola hails Mateo Kovacic after his Manchester City debut

After Manchester City's pre-season friendly win over Yokohama Marinos, manager Pep Guardiola heaped praise on Mateo Kovacic. He admitted that the midfielder needs more time to settle in properly but hailed his ability (via mancity.com):

“Really good. He is an exceptional player. We know it. It’s just the first game. He has to know us and what we want. But (it was) really, really good.”

Guardiola also shared his thoughts on the win:

“It’s a good test for us because we don't have enough preparation, and Yokohama played really well on the transitions. It was good for us. Many things we can improve of course, and no one injured, which is the most important thing. Now we rest and prepare for Bayern Munich.”

City won the continental treble last season, becoming the first English team to do so since Manchester United in the 1998-99 season. They will hope to build on that next season.

The Cityzens next take on Bayern Munich at the Japan National Stadium in their next pre-season game on Wednesday (July 26).