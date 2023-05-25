"Madrid is bigger than IPL", "RCB keeping cricket relevant" - Fans react as IPL teams dominate social media engagement

Real Madrid are the team with the most engagement, while IPL sides like RCB and CSK are the other in the top three. Data regarding the top three sports teams that have been engaged the most on social media in April has emerged.

Los Blancos have received an engagement of 333 million. RCB have an engagement of 303 million, while CSK have an engagement of 301 million.

Other famous football clubs like Manchester United, Liverpool, Barcelona and Arsenal are conspicuous by their absence in the top three. Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr and Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain miss out as well.

Fans are reacting to the recently released data. There have been mixed reactions, with one of them saying:

"RCB and Kohli keeping cricket relevant."

Another fan claimed:

"Madrid is bigger than ipl."

Despite being eliminated from the UEFA Champions League and losing out on the La Liga title to Barcelona, Los Blancos remain a favourite among fans. The recent data prove that point.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after data regarding the sports teams with most social media engagement in April emerged:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Top 3 Sports teams in the world with the highest social media engagement in April:



1) Real Madrid - 333 M

2) RCB - 303 M

3) CSK - 301 M



IPL star Virat Kohli most influential person in world, behind Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi

A recently released survey named Virat Kohli as the third most influential person in the world. He's only behind the duo of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. It's a massive feat for the Indian cricket superstar, to say the least.

Both Ronaldo and Messi are global superstars and have millions of fans across the globe. Kohli, who has been a stalwart of Indian cricket for more than a decade, has a huge fanbase, too.

The RCB player recently became the third athlete to reach 250 million Instagram followers. Ronaldo has the most, as his tally is closing in on 600 million. Messi's tally, meanwhile, is close to 500 million.

