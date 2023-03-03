"Madrid keeps this magic going" - Erling Haaland's agent fuels transfer speculations by claiming Real Madrid is a 'dream for the players'

Erling Haaland's agent Rafaela Pimenta recently claimed that playing for Real Madrid is a dream for any player. Haaland joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund at the start of the season and has been in magnificent form since his move.

He has scored 33 goals and has provided four assists in 33 matches for the Cityzens so far this season. However, his agent's comments are already fueling transfer speculation as Pimenta claimed that Madrid have a certain 'magic'. At the Financial Times Business of Football Summit, she said:

"There's the Premier League and then there's also Madrid, They have something of their own that is also the dream for the players. Madrid keeps this magic going. They don't have the weekly competitions, but they have the Champions League."

RMadrid actu 🇫🇷 @RMadrid_actu 🎖| Le Real Madrid POURRAIT envisager de signer Erling Haaland cet été pour 150M€-180M€. ✍️



Reports emerged earlier in the season that the Norwegian striker has a clause in his contract that would allow him to leave for Real Madrid in 2024 for a fee of €200 million. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, however, refuted the notion, saying (via GOAL):

"It is not true. He does not have a release clause for Real Madrid or any other team. Rumours, people talk. We have to be worried about what we can control. I have the feeling he is very happy here and we will try to make people happy here. He is settled perfectly, incredibly beloved."

Karim Benzema is currently Los Blancos' main striker. However, considering the Frenchman is already 35, the Madrid giants might explore the market in the near future for a striker to lead the line.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti spoke about the Copa del Rey's importance ahead of semifinal against Barcelona

Real Madrid are currently playing Barcelona in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal at the Santiago Bernabeu. Ancelotti spoke about the importance of the competition ahead of the match.

The Italian manager said that while it's not the most important competition at the start of the campaign, it becomes one when a team reaches the semifinals. Ancelotti said (via Los Blancos' official website):

"At the beginning it's not the most important competition, but it becomes so when you play in the semi-finals. You don't always field the best team in the early stages, but when the title is close, it's important. It's a different competition, 270 minutes in which you can win a title. La Liga is another story, and the Champions League another."

Real Madrid are currently trailing Barcelona by a goal to nil at the Santiago Bernabeu

