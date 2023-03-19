"Maguire type defending", "Contract needs to be ripped up" - Chelsea fans rip into star for 'shambolic' performance in 2-2 draw against Everton

Chelsea were held to a 2-2 draw by Everton in their Premier League home clash on March 18. The Blues' Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly endured the wrath of the fans for what he did in the match.

Ellis Simms scored the equalizer for the Toffees in the 89th minute. However, he went past Koulibaly effortlessly and fans were annoyed with the shambolic piece of defensive work.

Joao Felix opened the scoring for the Blues in the 52nd minute of the match. Abdoulaye Doucoure restored parity with his strike in the 69th minute. Kai Havertz regained the advantage for the hosts by converting from the penalty spot in the 76th minute.

Simms equalized for Sean Dyche's team for the second time on the night when he found the back of the net on the cusp of full-time. Koulibaly, apart from his part in the build-up to the equalizer, didn't have a very convincing game either.

He picked up a yellow card and made zero interceptions and one clearance during the match. The former Napoli star lost possession of the ball 11 times as well.

One fan compared him to Manchester United captain Harry Maguire, writing on Twitter:

"Simms go round Koulibaly effortlessly. It's giving Maguire type defending."

Another fan urged the west Londoners to rip up the defender's contract. He wrote:

"koulibaly contract needs to be ripped up."

Here are some of the best reactions from Chelsea fans across Twitter after Kkalidou Koulibaly's shambolic performance against Everton:

Mark Hartley @_MarkHartley Koulibaly is terrible isn’t he Koulibaly is terrible isn’t he 😂

✌🏿 @twrIdd @CFCPys koulibaly contract needs to be ripped up @CFCPys koulibaly contract needs to be ripped up

🦅 @generdtional Koulibaly got cooked then blamed Enzo loool Koulibaly got cooked then blamed Enzo loool

EL CHICO @chiccoSZN It’s painful how Koulibaly always thinks bulldozing off players is the only way of defending



Awful defending overall, onto the next one 🤝 It’s painful how Koulibaly always thinks bulldozing off players is the only way of defending Awful defending overall, onto the next one 🤝

K-leb. @NotCFCCaleb Koulibaly that was such awful defending. Koulibaly that was such awful defending.

What's next for Chelsea?

Chelsea head into the international break as the 10th-placed team in the Premier League table. Graham Potter's side have only 38 points on the board from 27 matches.

The Blues will return to action on April 1 as they take on Aston Villa in a Premier League home clash. Given their current form, the idea of the Stanford Bridge club qualifying for next season's UEFA Champions League looks far fetched.

Potter's side, though, are still actively in the European competition. The Blues are set for their sternest test of the season in the quarter-finals as they take on defending champions Real Madrid.

