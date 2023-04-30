"Main culprit behind PSG's failure", "Most overrated player in the world" - Fans furious with star for 'ghosting' in PSG's loss to Lorient

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans on Twitter pointed out Marquinhos as the main reason behind the Parisian club's shock 3-1 defeat against Lorient in Ligue 1. While Kylian Mbappe scored one for Christophe Galtier's side, Lorient ran riot at Parc des Princes.

Marquinhos' lackluster defending led to the third goal in the 89th minute of the match. The Brazilian central defender made a weak clearance that resulted in Lorient getting a hold of possession in a dangerous area. The move resulted in a goal.

Heading into the contest, the Parisians were the top team in Ligue 1 while Lorient were in the 11th spot. Many expected Lionel Messi and co. to register an easy win, althoguh the reality was different.

Marquinhos bore the brunt of the blame for the defeat. One fan wrote on Twitter:

"Marquinhos is the main culprit behind PSG Failure."

Another claimed:

"Marquinhos is the most overrated player in the world. As long as he is the captain of the Ship, It will never reach a destination like UCL. Danilo, Vitinha etc....!!!"

Marquinhos has made 40 appearances across competitions this season, helping the team keep 12 clean sheets. He has been a part of the team since 2013, making 402 appearances for the club.

Fans, however, were clearly not happy with the display. Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter slamming Marquinhos after the Parisian club's defeat to Lorient:

Daniel @Danielhdzz9 and where is the midfield @vartatico What is Marquinhos doingand where is the midfield @vartatico What is Marquinhos doing 💀💀💀and where is the midfield

La pulga Barca culers @OriginalNamgi

Ghosting on and off the pitch all the time. @PSG_English Marquinhos is not a human he is real ghostGhosting on and off the pitch all the time. @PSG_English Marquinhos is not a human he is real ghost Ghosting on and off the pitch all the time.

Mohamed Shah Alam (Abdullah) @mozidalam Marquinhos is the most overrated player in the world. As long as he is the captain of the Ship, It will never reach a destination like UCL. Danilo, Vitinha etc....!!! Marquinhos is the most overrated player in the world. As long as he is the captain of the Ship, It will never reach a destination like UCL. Danilo, Vitinha etc....!!!

Mr Mac @LolGetgood @PSG_English Marquinhos, Verratti, Hakimi, what a bunch of overrated frauds. Mistake after mistake every single match. @PSG_English Marquinhos, Verratti, Hakimi, what a bunch of overrated frauds. Mistake after mistake every single match.

What's next for PSG?

PSG will return to action on Sunday, May 7 as they take on Troyes in a Ligue 1 away clash. Despite their defeat against Lorient, Galtier's team remain atop the Ligue 1 table. They have 75 points from 33 matches and hold an eight-point lead over second-placed Olympique de Marseille, having played one game more.

Troyes, meanwhile, are currently the 18th-placed team in the league. They have amassed a meager tally of 22 points from 33 games. Hence, on paper, the clash looks like an easy outing for the Parisians.

However, given the team's latest defeat, they can be expected to stay extra cautious to avoid any further slip-ups against Troyes. The superstar attacking duo of Messi and Mbappe are once again expected to lead the team's striking section.

Poll : 0 votes