 "Man has lost the plot" - Fans react hilariously as video of Thomas Tuchel appearing to pull down Sadio Mane's pants goes viral

A funny video involving Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel and star forward Sadio Mane has gone viral on Twitter, drawing hilarious reactions from fans.

In the clip, Sadio Mane is seen speaking with one of the coaching staff, standing with his arms folded. Tuchel approaches the former Liverpool ace from behind and tries to pull down the right side of Mane’s shorts, dragging it halfway down.

Caught completely off guard, the attacker is seen making a quick recovery before throwing a stern look at his manager. Tuchel, meanwhile, moves away from the Senegal skipper as if nothing had happened.

Football Talk @FootballTalkHQ Thomas Tuchel pulls down Sadio Mane’s pants and then walks away.



The Sun has assembled a series of top reactions to Tuchel’s training ground shenanigans.

One wrote:

“I don’t think Tuchel knows Mane long enough for this.”

Another added:

“Man has lost the plot.”

A third chimed in, saying:

“Lmao this keeps making me laugh with how simple and unexpected it is.”

Sadio Mane has not been at his best since joining Bayern Munich from Liverpool last summer. The 31-year-old has featured in 35 games for the Bavarians this season, recording 12 goals and five assists across competitions.

He recently served a one-game ban for punching teammate Leroy Sane in the dressing room following Bayern’s Champions League semi-final second-leg defeat to Manchester City in April.

Fabrizio Romano squashes rumors of Chelsea’s interest in Sadio Mane

Over the last few weeks, Chelsea have been credited with an interest in Bayern Munich ace Mane. Football Insider has claimed that the Blues have registered their interest in bringing Mane back to the Premier League this summer.

Renowned Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, however, has dismissed the claims, claiming that Chelsea did not have any interest in signing another winger. In his Caught Offside column, Romano wrote:

“Despite rumours, I’m not aware of any contact between Sadio Mane and Chelsea at this stage.

“Chelsea have many wingers, their priorities are on different positions including new number 6 and new striker. Let’s see what will happen with the new coach, but for Mane, decision time will not be now.”

The Pensioners signed Raheem Sterling in the summer before adding Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke to their ranks in January. In addition to these three wide men, they have Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, and Callum Hudson-Odoi on their books.

To top it off, Chelsea are expected to sign Christopher Nkunku this summer, meaning it hardly makes sense to move for another winger.

