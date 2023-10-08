"Managed a win against a small club", "Mbappe ghosting" - Twitter reacts as PSG beat Stade Rennes 3-1 in Ligue 1

Football fans were far from enthused with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) despite the team winning 3-1 at Rennes in Ligue 1 on Sunday (October 8).

Luis Enrique's side took the lead at the Roazhon Park through Vitinha in the 32nd minute before Achraf Hakimi doubled their advantage four minutes later. Nadim Ghouri pulled one back for the hosts 11 minutes into the second period, but Randal Kolo Muani responded within two minutes to restore PSG's two-goal lead.

Despite their fourth win in eight Ligue 1 games this season, Enrique's side remain third in the standings. They trail leaders Monaco by two point, while second-placed Nice (16) are a point ahead.

The winn over Rennes was important for the Parisians following their 4-1 UEFA Champions League hiding at Newcastle United in midweek. However, fans had a go at the capital club for feasting against a lesser side, with one tweeting:

"Managed a win against a small club"

Another took a dig at Mbappe - who drew a blank on the night and missed an open goal - for 'ghosting':

"Mbappe ghosting"

Here are some of the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

Comment by SSF

Comment by Messi Magic

Post by Kunle

Post by Futbol Xperience

Post by CFC Coco

Post by Messi Magic

Post by Paris Saint-Germain

Post by Brian Shaw

Post by Leo

Post by Messi Magic

Paris Saint-Germain return to league action after the international break against at home to Strasbourg on October 21.

How has Kylian Mbappe fared for PSG this season?

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe may have been on the receiving end of criticism after PSG's match against Rennes, but he has made a decent overall start to the 2023-24 campaign. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has bagged eight goals in nine games across competitions, including seven strikes in as many Ligue 1 outings.

The 24-year-old has started all but one of those nine outings. Worryingly for manager Enrique, though, Mbappe has drawn a blank in his last four appearances across competitions - including the midweek defeat at Newcastle.

He will hope to rediscover his scoring boots following the upcoming international break as PSG look to catch up with the teams ahead of them in Ligue 1. They will take on Strasbourg in the league on October 21 in their first match after the break.