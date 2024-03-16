Manchester City 2-0 Newcastle: 5 Hits and Flops as Cityzens advance to semis comfortably | FA Cup Quarter-Finals 2023-24

Bernardo Silva's first-half brace ensured that Manchester City beat Newcastle United 2-0 at the Etihad in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Saturday, March 16.

Following the 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League, Pep Guardiola made five changes from that side. Ederson, Nathan Ake, John Stones, Kevin De Bruyne and Julian Alvarez made way for Stefan Ortega, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Mateo Kovacic and Jeremy Doku.

Meanwhile, Eddie Howe made two switches from the side that lost 3-2 to Chelsea in the Premier League last week. Anthony Gordon and Jacob Murphy came in for Miguel Almiron and Tino Livramento as the Magpies opted for a more defensive formation.

The hosts started well and opened the scoring in the 13th minute through Bernardo Silva. His shot deflected off Dan Burn and looped over Martin Dubravka into the back of the net.

Manchester City continued to apply pressure and the Portugal international bagged his second in the 31st minute. It was a deflected effort once again as Botman's attempted block ended up wrong-footing Dubravka.

Guardiola's side continued to attack in waves for the rest of the game with Newcastle barely managing to hang on. They held onto the ball for the majority of the game, allowing no opportunities for the visitors to trouble Ortega.

The win meant that Manchester City became the first team in the competition's history to make it to the semis for six consecutive seasons. Here are five hits and flops from the game:

#5. Hit - Manchester City's defence

It looked to be a comfortable night heading into the game for City's backline with Newcastle seemingly opting for a more cautious approach. However, the central defensive pairing of Manuel Akanji and Ruben Dias were exemplary on the night, completely shutting down any attacking threat from the Magpies.

#4. Flop - Newcastle tactics

Eddie Howe's decision to take a defensive approach backfired as Newcastle had no shot at digging themselves out of the early hole they found themselves in. Playing five at the back meant the attackers were often isolated. The side finished with just 27% possession and two shots (one on target) all game.

#3. Hit - Rodri

It was yet another calm and assured performance from the Spanish maestro in the middle of the park. He was instrumental alongside Mateo Kovacic in City's absolute dominance over Newcastle. He also notched an assist, finishing with 10 passes into the final third, 92% pass completion (144/152), one interception and five recoveries.

#2. Flop - Erling Haaland

The Norwegian superstar had a frustrating night in front of goal as he was unable to replicate his antics from Manchester City's previous game in the FA Cup. He had scored five goals in the fifth round against Luton Town.

However, he was largely ineffective on Saturday, finishing with five shots (none on target) and just eight touches in Newcastle's box.

#1. Hit - Bernardo Silva

Although many might consider that his brace on the night was lucky, Silva put in a strong performance to help Manchester City get past Newcastle. Apart from the two goals, he had three accurate long balls, five passes into the final third and a pass completion rate of 96% (77/80).