Manchester City 3-0 Bayern Munich: 5 Talking Points as Pep Guardiola's side breeze past German giants | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Manchester City ran out comfortable 3-0 winners against Bayern Munich in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday, April 11.

City made a solitary change to their lineup after their win against Southampton this weekend. Riyad Mahrez dropped out for Bernardo Silva as Pep Guardiola looked to seize a key first-leg lead.

Thomas Tuchel made three changes to his Bayern Munich side from the win over Freiburg. Joao Cancelo, Thomas Muller and Sadio Mane were replaced by Kingsley Coman, Leon Goretzka and Dayot Upamecano as the German opted for a lineup with no notable striker.

Erling Haaland had a great chance to take the lead when he received a ball from Jack Grealish at the edge of the box. The in-form Norwegian, however, couldn't find the back of the net.

Manchester City took the lead in the 27th minute with a stunning strike from Rodri. The midfielder found himself in a bit of space and unleashed a long-range effort that gave Yann Sommer no chance.

Sommer then pulled off an outrageous save to keep the score at 1-0. He was forced to punch away a cross from Kevin de Bruyne and the rebound fell to Ilkay Gundogan. With the keeper grounded, the midfielder looked set for an easy finish but Sommer stuck out a leg that sent the ball over the crossbar.

An entertaining period between the two teams saw the half end 1-0.

Bayern Munich started the second half strongly. Leroy Sane was presented with a couple of opportunities but the former City man could not beat Ederson.

Sommer was called into action yet again, making another great save from a Ruben Dias volley from close range.

Manchester City eventually doubled their advantage in the 70th minute. A terrible mistake at the back by Upamecano resulted in Haaland lifting a beautiful cross for Bernardo Silva, who made no mistake in nodding it home from close range.

City scored the decisive third goal in the 76th minute. They worked a corner routine that saw John Stones head the ball across the goal from the back post and Haaland made it 3-0 with an easy finish.

Bayern Munich were outplayed in all departments by a rampant Manchester City side. Here are five talking points from the game.

#5. City's wingers were highly effective

Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish had fantastic outings, putting the sword to Bayern Munich's defenders. Coming in for Riyad Mahrez on the right, the Portuguese forward was simply sensational, finishing with three key passes and three completed dribbles to go with a goal and an assist. Jack Grealish has found his form in recent weeks and was dangerous down the left flank, finishing the game with four key passes and three dribbles completed.

#4. Manchester City are firing on all cylinders

Manchester City showed why they have been one of, if not, the best sides in Europe in the last five years. They have a habit of ending seasons on a strong note, and they are doing so again, easing past a fearsome Bayern squad. With five consecutive wins in the Premier League and an upcoming FA Cup semi-final clash against Sheffield United, Pep Guardiola's side could complete a treble.

#3. Erling Haaland continues his unstoppable form

When they can provide the right service for Haaland, Manchester City are an almost unbeatable side. It was on full display against Bayern as City took their chances well to win 3-0. Haaland was the provider for the second goal, capitalizing on a defensive error and setting up Silva with a delightful dinked cross. He got on the scoresheet himself just minutes later, scoring his 45th goal of the season.

#2. Pep Guardiola got the better of Thomas Tuchel

Guardiola had the last laugh as his side eased to a comfortable victory over Tuchel's Bayern. The two managers had previously faced each other 10 times, with Pep winning six games. However, Tuchel enjoyed a period of dominance over the Spaniard during his stint at Chelsea. The German beat Guardiola thrice in his first four months in charge of the Blues, notably in the Champions League final. While Pep did beat Chelsea twice following that 2020-21 season, he will be relieved after beating a strong Tuchel-coached side in the UCL.

#1. Bayern Munich have a mountain to climb

Bayern Munich have no one to blame but themselves after a poor showing at the Etihad Stadium. While Manchester City showed their class in the key moments, Bayern were poor in finishing their chances and now face an almost insurmountable 3-0 aggregate deficit to turn around in the second leg.

