Manchester City 3-1 Crvena zvezda: 5 Talking Points as PL side complete come-from-behind win | UEFA Champions League 2023-24

Three second-half goals ensured Manchester City overcame a shock deficit at half-time to beat FK Crvena Zvezda in the first round of the group stage fixtures of the Champions League on Tuesday, September 19.

Coming into the game, City boss Pep Guardiola decided to rotate a few of his players around. Three changes were made from the side that won at West Ham, with Matheus Nunes making his first start since signing from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Manchester City, as expected, were dominant through the first half. However, they were unable to break the deadlock, with Israeli goalkeeper Omri Glazer pulling off fine stops to keep it at 0-0. He kept away efforts from Rodri and Julian Alvarez before Erling Haaland rattled the crossbar with a header.

Just towards the end of the first half, it was the visiting side that took the lead. Mirko Ivanic played a through ball and Osman Bukari stayed onside before firing it past Ederson to make it 1-0.

Manchester City did not waste much time in the second half, equalising in the 47th minute. Haaland found Alvarez's run into the box and the Argentinian displayed quick feet to turn the ball away from the keeper and into the net.

He soon made it 2-0 with a swerving free-kick minutes later, with the goalkeeper committing a horrible error after missing the ball when trying to punch it away.

Late in the game, Rodri put the result to bed, finding the bottom corner with a cool finish as the home side wrapped up the fixture to win 3-1. Here are five talking points from the game.

#5 Erling Haaland had a rare off-night

Manchester City's talismanic striker was not at his clinical best against Crvena Zvezda on Tuesday. He hit the crossbar from close range with a header in the first half. In the second half, a spill from a long-range effort from Alvarez meant he was one-on-one with the keeper but could not turn it in. He did manage to bag an assist on the night, though, setting up the Argentinian for City's first goal.

#4 Rodri continues to step up in the UCL

Rodri has become one of the most integral members of Pep Guardiola's side. The Spain international had a terrific performance once again in the base of City's midfield, displaying his passing abilities. He put the result to bed with a cool finish, continuing his goalscoring run in the tournament after scoring the only goal in the final last season.

#3 A worrying trend for Pep Guardiola

Despite their perfect start to the season, the Manchester City boss may have some cause for concern. The treble winners, who have been at their dominant best to begin the campaign, have not looked up to their standards in the first halves of recent games.

Despite being the better side against both West Ham at the weekend and Crvena Zvezda on Tuesday, they went into the break trailing in both games. They also had to show improved second-half performances to beat Sheffield United and Fulham, giving Guardiola something to think about.

#2 A world-class display from Julian Alvarez

Alvarez had one of his best games in a Manchester City shirt. He looked lively throughout the game, always a threat to set up his teammates or score himself. He bagged two goals and was close to a hat-trick as well. He finished the game with five shots on target, seven key passes, three completed dribbles, and a passing accuracy of over 90% in what was a fine showing.

#1 Manchester City establish themselves as strong contenders once again

Guardiola's side finally got the monkey off their back by winning the UCL last season. They began their 13th consecutive campaign in the tournament in fine fashion, beating Crvena Zvezda 3-1, and look good to repeat the feat this season.