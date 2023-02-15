Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola claims 4 teams can contend for the Premier League title this season

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has claimed that four teams are contending for the 2022-23 Premier League title. While many think it's a two-horse race between City and Arsenal, Guardiola believes Manchester United and Newcastle are in the running as well.

The Cityzens are gunning for their fifth Premier League title in six years this season but have struggled somewhat in comparison to their high level of consistency in previous seasons.

Manchester City are currently second on 48 points, three points behind a resurgent Arsenal, who have a game in hand. Guardiola's former assistant Mikel Arteta has got his squad playing some impressive football.

The two sides will lock horns later tonight (February 15) at the Emirates. A win for City would see them go back to the top of the league on goal difference.

Manchester United and Newcastle currently complete the top four and aren't far off Manchester City. The former are in great form and are two points behind City, having played an extra game, whereas the latter are seven behind.

Guardiola acknowledged this in the pre-match press conference. He fully believes the title is a four-horse race and will be decided in the last eight to 10 games.

The Spaniard said:

"Yeah, they (Manchester United & Newcastle) are there. There are a lot of points to play for. We don’t know what can happen in the next weeks. I always have the feeling, especially now with European competitions back and FA Cup around the corner, the last eight to 10 games are going to decide the title. We have to try to be there in that moment and then have to make the last effort to try to achieve it.”

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola vows to fight for the title till the last day

Pep Guardiola has vowed to fight for the title until the last day. He believes the title is still in Manchester City's hands and wants to see maximum effort from his side.

He told reporters in the pre-match press conference ahead of the Arsenal clash:

"The biggest motivation is that I don’t want to drop the Premier League just because we are not who we are. If they beat us because they are better than (us)."

He added:

"This is sport. I’ll be the first to congratulate them, as I’ve always done. But not because we are not there. You want it? OK, fight. Take it. It’s in our hands. We’ll defend this title until the last day. This is what I’d like, to fight to the maximum to try to retain the title. If we don’t, accept it. But we need to give our best. My players have to feel that every day.”

City have won two previous Premier League titles and will certainly look to complete their hat trick this season.

